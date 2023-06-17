US Open: Fans and media destroy LACC after historic low first round





Prior to the 123rd US Open, many pundits and players noted that the Los Angeles Country Club did not look like a typical US Open layout.

He certainly didn’t play like a Thursday.

When we showed up at 5 a.m. this morning, we had foggy, balmy conditions, and we had a cloudy, overcast sea layer, and then the cool, wet weather persisted throughout the day, said John Bodenhamer, the Director of USGA Championships. Golf channels live from the US Open on Thursday night.

The sun never really broke through to dry things out the way we had hoped.

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele took full advantage of the benign conditions, blistering the course en route to a US Open record 8 under 62a.

LOS ANGELES Xander Schauffele reacts to his putt on the ninth green during the first round of the 123rd US Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 15, 2023. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Whether the USGA tightens the screws for Friday’s second round remains to be seen.

I felt the greens were a tad more receptive [Thursday] than they were in practice rounds, Dustin Johnson said after Thursday’s round. The course was really well laid out today, and then obviously the par-3s, I think they had them all a bit in place today, which made the game a little easier. I imagine that the next few days you will see the golf course [play much harder].

It all depends on the weather. The field will go low again if the sun does not peak through the Southern California marine layer.

Still, many trashed LACC for those record scores despite mother nature controlling the conditions.

I’ve been to the John Deere Classic. I like the classic John Deere. I just didn’t want to attend the John Deere Classic this week.

Dave Shedloski (@DaveShedloski) June 16, 2023

I watch people get away with it. People steal every hole. The course looks like it is on a highway. What a shame this US Open. #US Open

Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 15, 2023

As a resident of Los Angeles, I’ve had the good fortune to play LACC many times, including six weeks ago. These are unusually wide fairways for a US Open. Must be hard and firm to be a challenge. If conditions remain soft, I predict an unusually low win score for an Open.

Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) June 15, 2023

The US Open has become a total joke today. The course and setup provided no challenge. It was the exact opposite of what the US Open is supposed to be “Golfs Ultimate Challenge”. It was the equivalent of a bad PGA Tour event. This is not what the fans want at the US Open. SAD Day for the USGA

Russell Shiwarski (@RussellShi91163) June 16, 2023

The field at the US Open hit over 65% of their fairways yesterday.

The average on the PGA Tour this year is 58% – which is highly unusual for a US Open golf course.

This could be the first and last US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club if it continues through the weekend.

LIV Golf Nation (@LIVGolfNation) June 16, 2023

What do you think of the Los Angeles Country Club? Does it deserve the criticism it receives? Let us know in the comments below or @_playingthrough.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sbnation.com/golf/2023/6/16/23763337/us-open-trashed-historically-low-opening-round The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos