UK Homeowners Face Huge Payment Rise When Fixed Rate Mortgage Expires | mortgage





More than a quarter of UK homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages are set to see sharp increases in their monthly payments before the next election in a financial time bomb that will rock the Conservative Party as voters gear up to choose the next government.

With the Bank of England expected to raise rates for the 13th time next week, more than 2.4 million fixed-rate homeowner transactions could expire between now and next year, according to figures shared with the Guardian by banking industry trade body UK Finance. . End of 2024.

The prospect that millions of households will face a dramatic rise in borrowing costs comes a week after a new surge in financial markets as New York City traders bet that bank rates will reach nearly 6% before Christmas.

In a convulsion last seen during the chaos of the ill-fated Prime Minister Liz Truss, Britain’s biggest lenders, including Nationwide, NatWest and HSBC, recently pulled out hundreds of cheaper deals and raised the cost of new home loans to record highs. levels since the 2008 financial crisis.

David Blanchflower, a former member of the Bank Rate-Setting Monetary Policy Committee, said the dumb premium is back. It seems to me that the government and banks are in very serious trouble. The reason is that inflation is higher in the UK and the market does not believe that it is lowering inflation. They are completely and completely lost.

Obviously, the homeowners will be beaten completely. This will kill the mortgage market and drive landlords crazy and they will blame the government.

Sounding the alarm about the worsening mortgage crunch, economists at the Resolution Foundation think tank warned that total annual home loan payments could rise by $15.8 billion by 2026, hurting the average household’s refinancing by 2,900 next year.

Up to 60% of this mortgage time bomb has yet to hit consumers as millions of households were still trading in fixed rates before the Bank of England raised rates from a record low of 0.1% in December 2021.

Almost all of the fiscal hit will land before the next election, which is due by January 28, 2025, and households are expected to face up to $15 billion in additional payments in time for next Christmas.

This will affect the standard of living for millions of households ahead of the next general election, the think tank said, warning that the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage is expected to reach 6.25 per cent by the end of the year and decline. In 2027, it will return to about 4.5%.

Graphic showing the cumulative number of UK fixed rate mortgage transactions closed over time

Around 800,000 fixed mortgages are due to expire by the end of this year, with a further 1.6 million due in 2024, according to figures from UK Finance. This figure doesn’t include variable rate and tracking mortgages, which have already risen sharply. , or purchase mortgages.

In all, up to 4.4 million homeowners are expected to close their fixed transactions between the start of the bank’s rate hike cycle and the end of 2024.

Less than a third of UK households own a home with a mortgage, and the majority purchase fixed rate deals. But as landlords pass on higher costs by raising rents at the fastest rate on record, renters are also under pressure.

As government pressure over the cost-of-living crisis grows, politicians are calling for urgent action to help the poorest households deal with skyrocketing borrowing costs.

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, has called for an emergency mortgage protection fund of 3 billion to assist people at risk of losing their homes because they cannot keep up with payments.

If we don’t give those people that kind of help, you’re going to see a whirlwind and it will hit the whole economy, he told the BBC. My concern is that we will see many other families lose their homes and we could be caught in a foreclosure spiral.

Industry figures show that mortgage foreclosures surged 50% in the first quarter compared to the last three months of 2022, but remain fairly low compared to previous years.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt this week insisted the Bank of England undertake a thorough review of its policy of raising interest rates to keep inflation down, despite pressure on households. The Treasury is understood to be wary that any intervention could undermine Threadneedle Street’s efforts to tackle inflation.

Graphic showing agreed upon mortgage loans by month

But Labor is seeking capitalization by directly linking the turmoil in the mortgage market to the government’s handling of the economy. Conservative mortgage fines are now hitting more and more households every day across the UK, said shadow prime minister Rachel Reeves.

Our country has tremendous potential. We could have focused on building the jobs and industries of the future, but instead the Conservatives have taken down our economy and made workers pay the price, and our economy has been severely weakened.

Observers warned that the weight of pressure on the government could become all too hard to ignore as the Conservatives prepare to enter a fierce campaign after trailing in the polls.

If we had been a little further away from the election cycle, it would have been easier for the government to stay on course and let monetary policy do its job. This is what the Treasury wants, said Alfie Stirling, chief economist for the Joseph Rowntree Foundation poverty charity.

But I think we’ll see what happens for No 10 to be a tough election and it’s going to get harder and harder for the government not to do something.

A UK finance spokesperson said around 800,000 mortgage customers are set to end their fixed rate deals later this year and will likely have to pay higher monthly payments.

If you are struggling with financial problems, don’t delay and talk to your lender as soon as possible. Lenders offer a variety of customizable options and will work with you to find the best option for your individual circumstances.

