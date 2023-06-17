These golfers made the 2023 US Open cut – NBC Los Angeles





Rickie Fowler is halfway to his first major championship.

Fowler and Xander Schauffele were tied atop the 2023 US Open leaderboard after record-breaking early rounds on Thursday, but Fowler is now alone through two rounds.

After posting a 62 on the par 70 course in the first round, the 34-year-old American shot 2 under on Friday to maintain his first-place finish at 10 under. He has no wiggle room, however, as Wyndham Clark is just behind at 9 under, followed by Schauffele and Rory McIlroy at 8 under.

So, what other golfers have had a successful weekend at the Los Angeles Country Club?

What is the US Open 2023 cut line?

With the top 60 golfers, plus ties, advancing to the final two rounds of the US Open, this year’s cut line was 2.

How many golfers participated in the US Open 2023?

The field of 156 players was reduced to 65 after the cut.

What is the ranking of the US Open 2023?

Here is a complete overview of the standings remaining after two rounds:

1: Rickie Fowler, -10

2: Wyndham Clark, -9

T-3: Rory McIlroy, -8

T-3: Xander Schauele, -8

5: English Harris, -7

T-6: Dustin Johnson, -6

T-6: Min Woo Lee, -6

T-8: Sam Bennett, -5

T-8: Scottie Scheffler, -5

10: Cameron Smith, -4

11: Tony Finau, -3

T-12: Charley Hoffmann, -2

T-12: Brian Harman, -2

T-12: Justin Suh, -2

T-12: Ryutaro Nagano, -2

T-12: Dylan Wu, -2

T-12: Gary Woodland, -2

T-12: Denny McCarthy, -2

T-19. Nick Hardy, -1

T-19: Romain Langasque, -1

T-19: Eric Cole, -1

T-19: Andrew Putnam, -1

T-19: Austin Eckroat, -1

T-19: Sam Burns, -1

T-19: Keith Mitchell, -1

T-19: Ryan Gerard, -1

T-19: Bryson DeChambeau, -1

T-19: Si Woo Kim, -1

T-19: Victor Hovland, -1

T-30: Joaquin Niemann, E

T-30: Sahith Theegala, E

T-30: Billy Horschel, E

T-30: Brooks Koepka, E

T-30: Mackenzie Hughes, E

T-30: Yuto Katsuragawa, E

T-30: Patrick Rodgers, E

T-30: Gordon Sargent (amateur), E

T-30: Collin Morikawa, E.

T-39: Tom Kim, +1

T-39: Matt Fitzpatrick, +1

T-39: Hideki Matsuyama, +1

T-39: Jacob Solomon, +1

T-39: Jordan Smith, +1

T-39: Adam Svensson, +1

T-39: Kevin Streelman, +1

T-39: Tyrrell Hatton, +1

T-39: Sergio Garcia, +1

T-39: Patrick Reed, +1

T-49: Sam Stevens, +2

T-49: Maxwell Moldovan (amateur), +2

T-49: Aldrich Potgieter (amateur), +2

T-49: Abraham Ancer, +2

T-49: Padraig Harrington, +2

T-49: Cameron Young, +2

T-49: Russell Henley, +2

T-49: Patrick Cantlay, +2

T-49: Ben Carr (amateur), +2

T-49: Sebastien Munoz, +2

T-49: David Puig, +2

T-49: Ryo Ishikawa, +2

T-49: Shane Lowry, +2

T-49: Tommy Fleetwood, +2

T-49: Jon Rahm, +2

T-49: Adam Hadwin, +2

T-49: Ryan Fox, +2

Who missed the cut at the US Open 2023?

Phil Mickelson (3 above), Jordan Spieth (3 above), Justin Rose (4 above), Martin Kaymer (6 above) and Justin Thomas (14 above) are among the notable names that missed the cut. You can view a full list here.

