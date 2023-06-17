US Open 2023 TV Schedule, Coverage, Live Stream, Watch Online, TV Channel, Golf Tee Times





The third major of the 2023 golf season continues on Friday with controversy swirling behind the scenes taking precedence over what has already been a fantastic start to the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club. With the site hosting the national championship for the first time in 75 years, history has already been written with 54 holes remaining to be played.

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, out with the morning wave on Thursday, shocked the golfing world by making US Open history with 8 under 62s. The scores tied the all-time lowest round in a major set by Branden Grace at The 2017 Open Championship while propelling Fowler and Schauffele to the top of the leaderboard.

Not to be outdone, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy built momentum in the afternoon to get as close to the co-leaders as possible. Johnson held serve on Friday, while McIlroy fell low with a 3-under ride to put him in third place as he entered the clubhouse early in the afternoon. It’s the first time since the 2014 PGA Championship that Rory has started a major with two rounds of 67 or less. McIlroy is 3-0 in the majors when he scores this way to start the respective tournaments.

While attending the US Open can be a lot of fun, just being able to watch golf on the game’s biggest stages is an incredible pleasure every year. We at CBS Sports are excited to bring you comprehensive coverage of the US Open throughout the week.

Enough talk. Here’s how you can watch as many US Opens as possible during the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage of the US Open standings throughout the third major of the year, and check out round two tee times for Friday’s action.

All times Eastern

Round 2 — Friday, June 16

Round 2 start time: 9:40 a.m. [Tee times]

US Open Live Stream: 9:40 a.m.

Round two coverage – 9:40 a.m.-1 p.m. on PeacockFeatured Groups – 11:13 a.m. on USOpen.com, US Open mobile app 11:13 a.m. – Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay 11:24 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama , Rory McIlroy4:43 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler4:54 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon RahmFeatured Holes (14-15) — 12 p.m. on USOpen.com, US Open mobile app

Afternoon TV coverage: 1-8 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (try for free) Evening TV coverage: 8-11 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free)

Round 3 — Saturday, June 17

Round 3 start time: 12:00 p.m.

US Open Live Stream: 12 p.m.

Featured Groups — TBA on USOpen.com, US Open mobile appFeatured Holes (14-15) — TBA on USOpen.com, US Open mobile app

TV coverage: 1pm-11pm on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 4 — Sunday, June 18

Round 4 start time: 12:00 p.m.

US Open Live Stream: 12:00 p.m.

Round 4 coverage — 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on PeacockFeatured Groups — TBA on USOpen.com, US Open mobile appFeatured Holes (14-15) — TBA on USOpen.com, US Open mobile app

TV coverage: 1pm-10pm on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

