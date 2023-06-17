Homophobic chants force US-Mexico soccer game to end early in Las Vegas





LAS VEGAS (AP) The United States men’s game against Mexico was cut short Thursday night by the referee after the stadium was transformed into echoes of homophobic chants from Mexican soccer fans, who for years led a insult against the goalkeepers of opposing teams.

Authorities have been trying to stamp out the troubling tradition for just as long, with fines, stadium bans and now early arrivals.

The game was halted due to the deafening noise in the 90th minute at the Allegiant Stadium with the United States leading by three goals. When action resumed, 12 minutes of stoppage time was signaled, but the persistent chanting prompted Salvadoran referee Ivn Barton to end the game in the extra eight minute.

Four players were sent off in a grueling second half, which the United States won 3-0 for a place in Sunday’s CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada.

Christian Pulisic scored two goals and Ricardo Pepi netted one in a solid performance, but this game will be remembered much more for its ugliness.

In terms of singing, I want him to be very clear first and foremost, for our beliefs and our culture, he has no place in the game, BJ Callaghan said after his first match as interim coach of the UNITED STATES. It has no place in our value system.

FIFA fined Mexico 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,000) in January for chanting anti-gay fans at two games. It came after the sports governing body banned fans from two of Mexico’s games in 2021 after chants broke out at an Olympic qualifying tournament.

FIFA also fined Mexico 60,000 Swiss francs ($65,000) in 2021 for the chants.

Before the stoppage, Americans Weston McKennie and Sergio Dest were sent off by Barton along with Mexicans Csar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga.

This means McKennie and Dest are suspended for the final against Canada.

These are rivalry games. These are derby matches. Things like this happen across the world and I’m in no way embarrassed, Callaghan said of the ejections. He comes from a good place. They are so attached to each other in this locker room that they are defending themselves. Sometimes is there a problem where we take a red card? Yeah, but when you know where it’s coming from, you can accept it and that’s a learning lesson for us.

As Callaghan coached the game on an interim basis, news broke that Gregg Berhalter had agreed to return as U.S. national team coach after being cleared in a domestic violence investigation. The US Soccer Federation announced on Friday that Berhalter will coach the team until the 2026 World Cup. He will not take over until after the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Pulisic, America’s top player, said last week that the USSF should consider bringing Berhalter back.

Luca de la Torre and Joe Scally are possible replacements for McKennie and Dest in the final.

It’s definitely a blow, said Tim Weah. It comes with the game. I know red cards are definitely a bummer, but it happens. Aggressive game tonight.

Forward Folarin Balogun made his debut after the 21-year-old decided to play for the United States against England and Nigeria.

The boys told me it was going to be intense, but I’m still shocked by the events, said Balogun, who at one point was pushed onto the pitch. I was just on the ground because I was in pain, but when I looked up I saw so many people around and I knew my teammates were just trying to defend me.

Making his first start for a club or country since April 15, Pulisic put the USA ahead in the 37th minute and doubled the lead in the 46th. He has 25 goals in 59 international appearances, including four goals against Mexico. Pepi scored in the 79th minute, five minutes after replacing Bologun.

With their first three-goal win over Mexico in 23 years, the United States extended their unbeaten streak against El Tri to six (four wins, two draws), tying the Americans for the longest, from 2011-2015.

The United States took the lead when Gio Reyna pushed the ball over Montes and then, while lying down, pushed it forward over Jorge Snchez. Pulisic burst in behind the defenders, took a pair of touches and from the edge of the penalty area flicked the ball past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

McKennie started the move to second base with a long pass down a flank to Weah, who crossed. A sprinting Pulisic got behind Israel Reyes and Snchez, stabbing the ball with his left foot from 6 yards out.

Montes received a direct red card in the 69th for kicking Balogun when the two were difficult. McKennie was shown a red card two minutes later for placing a hand on Snchez’s neck during the ensuing arguing and shoving.

Pepi scored his seventh international goal, receiving a pass from Dest, taking a throw-in and rounding Ochoa. Dest and Arteaga were ejected in the 86th for shoving each other.

There were moments in both teams that we could have handled better, Callaghan said.

Notes: Reyna, her hair dyed blonde, made her first start for a club or country since March 27, also the last time Dest and goalkeeper Matt Turner appeared in a match. … Canada beat Panama 2-0 in the first game thanks to goals from Jonathan David in the 25th and Alphonso Davies in the 69th. Mexico and Panama meet in the match for third place.

___

AP Soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/us-mexico-nations-league-ad90f5404dce6b94da3f677d4d0f7b49 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos