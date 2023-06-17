US Open Golf Cut Line 2023: Complete list of players removed | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors





Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Day two of the US Open ended Friday at the Los Angeles Country Club and that meant a good chunk of the field had to say goodbye to the third major of the year after missing the cut.

Rickie Fowler enters the weekend at the top of the leaderboard and with big names like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler all in and around the top 10, it’s shaping up to be some really fun the past few days.

However, there were also several stars who failed to live up to their enormous reputation and missed out on the cut, including a few former champions.

Some of the more notable players who were eliminated on Friday include former winners such as Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Martin Kaymer. Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Justin Thomas will also miss the final two days of the event.

Mickelson’s long-awaited victory at the US Open will have to wait at least one more year.

Here are some of the players who narrowly missed the chance to play the last two rounds in Los Angeles.

US Open 2023 cut line

T66 Nico Echavarria (+3)

T66 Vincent Normand

P66 Triston Laurent

T66 Phil Mickelson

T66 Arian Meronk

T66 Mito Pereira

T66 Alex Noren

T66 Jordan Spieth

T66 Davis Thompson

T66 Taylor Moore

T66 Patrick Blanket

T66 Paul Barjon

T66 Andy Svoboda

T80 Justin Rose (+4)

T108 Keegan Bradley (+6)

T132 Jasn Day (+9)

T152 Justin Thomas (+14)

The full list can be found at USOpen.com

If Fowler keeps up that pace, he can finally break through the ceiling that has held him back from winning a major championship throughout his career. The popular 34-year-old has finished second or third in several tournaments but just couldn’t finish the job.

He finished second at the Masters in 2018 and second or third at the PGA, US Open and British Open in 2014, an extremely hot but brutal streak.

Fowler was tied for second at the US Open when played at Pinehurst that year, losing to Martin Kaymer by five strokes. Now he has the opportunity to exorcise some demons from the past.

As for the rest of the rankings, everything seems pretty standard with a few heavy hitters at the top, with one notable exception, Wyndham Clark.

Clark was top of the standings at the end of his round when he finished -3 for the day and -9 for the tournament. Fowler eventually got past him, but the two positions flipped throughout the afternoon as Fowler had a few misfires.

He is now in sole possession of second place, sandwiched between Fowler and McIlroy.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

Everybody up and down @Wyndham_Clark take the lead in style @USOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/HOIrHQN0kZ

With just one win in his relatively short pro career, turning pro in 2017, Clark is playing one of the best golf courses of his life and one of the biggest stages in the sport.

As for those who fell short, Spieth misses the cut for the first time this year after finishing fourth and 29th respectively at the Masters and PGA Championships. He is still looking for his first major victory since 2017.

Thomas and Day have also had disappointing 2023s so far, with neither hitting their usual highs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10079602-us-open-golf-cut-line-2023-full-list-of-players-removed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos