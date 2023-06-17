UK weather forecast: Exactly when heat wave of 35 degrees Celsius could hit the UK





As Spain and North Africa heat up, temperatures could reach 35C across the UK, with current weather models pointing to scorching heat heading towards the UK.

After the heatwave set in in June, one weather expert says record-breaking Atlantic temperatures could bring staggering heat, potentially reaching 35 degrees.

But there have been “big changes” to current weather models, says Jim Dale, founder and chief weather consultant of British Weather Services, who says “nothing is guaranteed yet”.

Sweltering temperatures can heat up once again in late June and July.

Smoke could potentially bring heat from Spain to England in late June.

WX Chart

Dale told GB News:

“Given the record high Atlantic temperatures, we have everything with regards to the next staging post (35C) looking forward to the end of this month and into July.”

Temperatures have soared since last weekend, hitting 32.2C in Surrey on Saturday. This is the highest record so far this year.

However, the extreme heat is likely to end this weekend with thunderstorms and heavy rain expected to hit many areas.

Weather experts predict the storm will hit Sunday after slowly moving in from the Atlantic Ocean and hit the western United States hardest.

Temperatures are set to drop to the mid-to-low 20s over the next few days before the settled spell ends.

An amber weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for much of England and Wales on Sunday.

Met Office Deputy Director Meteorologist Chris Almond said:

Following record high temperatures, thunderstorms and rain are scheduled to hit the UK this weekend.

WX Chart

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are likely to become more frequent and more impactful over the weekend, with the possibility associated with hail, lightning and some gusts of wind.

“The risk of heavy rain accompanied by thunder initially began in the west on Friday afternoon but spread more widely through the weekend, with the National Weather Service issuing a warning.

Additional warnings may be issued and revised over the next few days, so keep an eye on the forecast for the latest outlook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/weather/uk-weather-forecast-heatwave-june-latest-temperature The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos