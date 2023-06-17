US Open: Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick finally celebrates the third hole-in-one of the shooting tournament





Stone-faced and stepping, it was an unusually low-key reaction from a golfer who had just shot the first hole-in-one of his PGA Tour career and the 51st in US Open history.

Then Matt Fitzpatrick, the defending champion, realized and quickly made up for lost time.

The Englishman hit the third ace of the 123rd major in the second round on Friday, and it was once again the 15th hole at the Los Angeles Country Clubs that provided the goods.

Frances Matthieu Pavon and American Sam Burns had also celebrated the first aces of their PGA Tour careers since starting 124 yards par three on Thursday, although Fitzpatrick found himself tackling an even shorter hole after the pin locations have been changed for the second round.

Starting from the 10th hole, Fitzpatrick shot five consecutive pars before arriving at the adjusted 15th hole from 115 yards. Yet despite the change in flag position, the tournament’s third ace looked eerily similar to the previous two, catching the tilt past the hole before dropping back down and into the cup.

Not that Fitzpatrick saw. With the hole hidden behind a slope, it took the noise of the crowd for the world number 8 to begin his celebrations. Roaring with delight, the defending champion clapped hands to playing partners Cameron Smith and Sam Bennett before heading down the fairway to retrieve his ball, beaming all the way.

As soon as I touched him, I thought he had a good chance to get close,” Fitzpatrick told reporters.

My hand was a little sore afterwards, I’ll be honest, after all the high-fiving.

After an unprecedented first round of low scores, just one more ace this week will equal the record number of holes in one shot at a US Open, set at Oak Hill Country Club in 1989.

The foursome of Doug Weaver, Mark Wiebe, Jerry Pate and Nick Price went the 159-yard 6th hole in one shot, and all during the second round.

Fitzpatrick is trying to become the first player to defend the major since Brooks Koepka in 2018, after winning his first major title in thrilling fashion in Massachusetts a year ago.

CNN meets 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick

The Sheffield-born golfer edged out American duo Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris by a single shot after a thrilling three-way battle in the final round, and triumphed at RBC Heritage in April to add his second PGA Tour title.

Still, any hope for a successful defense seems slim after another overall frustrating day for Fitzpatrick. After his first round one of 71 left him nine shots adrift of the record leading duo Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, he fired a second round 70 to fall even further behind those on top.

