



Civilian Honors included three Order of the British Empire (OBE) medals, individual Vice Chief of the Defense Staff (VCDS) citations and four VCDS team citations.

Dstls Sarah Strangleman has been recognized as an OBE for her dedication and expertise working with British and international seniors in defense and security. Lessons from her work have been incorporated into the UK’s approach to recent and ongoing conflicts.

Sarah said:

I was really shocked and delighted to receive this. Not reflected yet. I’m really proud that it was delivered. It was a true team effort. It is an honor to be recognized.

As an inventor, Dstls Neil Redit received an OBE for his contributions to the defense. His scientific expertise has seen him work on several prototype warfare projects that require fast-paced schedules to deliver battle-winning technology.

This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication not only of me but also of the team that supported and believed in me along the way. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to national defense and security and will continue to strive to make a positive impact.

Dstl Fellow and Certified Psychologist Sarah Knight was awarded the OBE for her behavioral science insights that assisted in the detailed planning and safety of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

When I heard the news, I was completely overwhelmed. Because it was unexpected. Of course I am very happy. But it was absolutely a team effort, so I really appreciate the contributions of my colleagues.

Paul Hollinshead, CEO of Dstls, said:

The amount of prize money awarded to Dstl and its people is a testament to the amazing work done by so many people. Their expertise, ongoing contributions and impact on Britain’s defense and security are something they should be very proud of. I am glad that our people are considered worthy of this high recognition and honor.

There were also five VCDS awards, including an individual award to Dstl’s Chief Systems Engineer, Dr. David Oxenham. David served over 40 years on defense before retiring recently.

Upon hearing the news of the award, he said:

I am very honored and humbled. It’s great to feel I’ve made an impact, but I’m very conscious that everything I’ve achieved is dependent on teamwork and the hard work of my colleagues. They too deserve recognition.

The VCDS Recognition Team award included the Dstls Assured Capabilities Team, by Ivan Huntington-Thresher and Edwin Grimshaw, for their significant work developing science and technology focused on protecting British assets and making them difficult for foreign industry and military to understand.

The Dstls Operations Research Competency Team consists of 24 analytical scientists who have received VCDS recognition for rapidly developing innovative approaches to analytics to inform government decision-making, providing analytical advice in support of MOD’s security policy and operations. It’s possible.

The Dstls Jaguar team received a VCDS commendation for their international work and was recognized for their continued and unwavering determination to build a positive working relationship with Japan, one of the UK’s priority Indo-Asia-Pacific partners.

Dstls Jason Yarwood said:

The team confirmed that this opportunity was recognized and realized in future radar and sensing applications. This has had a lasting and profound influence within Japan, helping to adapt to new processes and research new sciences. and technology (S&T) partner countries.

Another team of scientists and engineers was recognized as a shining example of how their work developed and deployed world-class capabilities. Their work saves lives. That this was achieved despite the many challenges they faced is a testament to the team’s skill, professionalism and determination. The Voodoo Star team deserves considerable technical, professional, and personal recognition for their work’s real-world impact and for bringing this feature to the forefront.

