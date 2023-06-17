US-Mexico football game cut short by homophobic chants from fans





Topline

Referee Ivan Barton has decided to end a US-Mexico soccer game with around four minutes remaining, due to homophobic chants from Mexican fans in a tense competition that saw four players sent off.

Ricardo Pepi of the United States celebrates after scoring against Mexico in a game on Thursday night. [+] match cut short by the referee after persistent homophobic chants launched from the stands.

John Locher/AP Photo

The United States Men’s National Team took on Mexico in a match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Due to the homophobic chants repeatedly shouted from the stands by Mexican fans during the penalty shootout of the American players, referee Ivan Barton cut the game short despite there being about four minutes of stoppage time remaining, according to the sports media present at the game, including ESPN.

The match was first halted due to chanting in the 89th minute, but shortly after it resumed, spectators again taunted United States goalkeeper Matt Turner with the anti-gay chant, and the referee called off the match. match.

The game itself was tense, with four players sent off, including Team USA’s Weston McKennie and Sergio Dest, as well as Mexico’s Csar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga, according to ESPN.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Football (Concacaf), which governs international football in North and Central America and the Caribbean, said in a statement that it strongly condemns the chants. discrimination against some supporters.

The United States ultimately emerged victorious, 3-1, in the slightly shortened game.

crucial quote

In its statement on Friday, Concacaf said: These incidents have been extremely disappointing and have tarnished what should have been a positive opportunity to showcase high quality football in our region.

Key Context

The Mexican Football Federation has faced consequences over anti-gay chanting, which is usually shouted during opposition kicks, according to ESPN. Last year, soccer’s world governing body FIFA imposed a $108,000 penalty on the Mexican organization for fan chants during the 2022 World Cup. Mexico was also banned to have fans in two of its 2022 World Cup home qualifiers. The federation has tried public service announcements, posting messages on social media to dissuade players from singing and announcing the pre-games. On Thursday, Concacaf announced that it was relaunching an anti-discrimination campaign. Concacaf said the campaign will also coincide with increased stadium security at summer matches and a more proactive approach to ejecting fans who engage in discriminatory chanting.

Tangent

This tumultuous end to the match adds to what has already been a whirlwind of a few months for the United States Men’s National Team. On Friday, the team announced it was rehiring Gregg Berhalter as head coach. It comes months after Berhalter was ousted amid an investigation into accusations he physically assaulted his wife, according to The New York Times and other news outlets. The parents of US player Gio Reyna, who are both former top soccer players for the US men’s and women’s national teams, brought the charges after Reyna was publicly called out by Berhalter, who said he clearly fell short of expectations on and off the pitch, but did not name Reyna specifically. The investigation concluded in March and cleared Berhalter of wrongdoing.

