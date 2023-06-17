



CHICAGO (June 16, 2023) The U.S. Soccer Federation has named Gregg Berhalter to lead the U.S. Men’s National Team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Berhalter brings nearly three decades of experience and is the first in American football history to attend a FIFA World Cup as a player and head coach.

American football athletic director Matt Crocker conducted a worldwide search process and made the final decision to appoint Berhalter as head coach. During the research process, Crocker used a mix of data and interviews to assess a slew of domestic and international applicants and determine their abilities to achieve US Soccers lofty ambitions to make the USMNT one of the best. national teams in the world.

Crocker described ideal skills for the head coach, which included building lasting relationships with staff and players, planning and effectively driving a vision-driven identity, pushing innovation and boundaries and being a decisive decision maker. Within these categories, he used advanced data analytics, sophisticated metrics, and industry-leading hiring methods to profile and rank each candidate. For several weeks, the candidates were evaluated through all these filters and took a battery of practical and psychological tests.

When I started this search, my goal was to find someone with the right vision to take this program to new heights in 2026, Crocker said. Gregg has that vision, along with the experience and growth mindset on and off the pitch to drive this team forward. Appointing the right head coach for a national team is a crucial decision that reflects the identity of American footballers and lays the foundation for developing football across the country for years to come. I am convinced that Gregg is the right person for the job and I look forward to working in partnership with him.

Berhalter joins the team with a vision to pursue the development of young players to compete at the highest level, develop the game for the next generation, and build a consistent culture and style of play to win major tournaments.

I want to thank Matt and the entire US Soccer Federation for the confidence they have placed in me, Berhalter said. I am grateful to have the opportunity to build on our achievements at the World Cup and contribute to this exciting time for football in our country. The whole group of players and staff have worked incredibly hard to establish our identity on and off the pitch. We look forward to continuing our journey together to make our fans and our nation proud.

Gregg was instrumental in organizing a team that continues to pave the way for future success in American football. Yesterday, the United States Men’s National Team beat Mexico 3-0 in the 2022 Concacaf Nations League Semi-Final and will play the final on Sunday.

BJ Callaghan is currently the head coach of the United States Men’s National Team and will continue to lead the team in the Concacaf Gold Cup taking place June 24-July 16 at venues across North America. North. Aiming for a record eighth confederation championship, Callaghan named their 23-man roster earlier this week and will kick off Group A on June 24 in Chicago against Jamaica.

It’s not just about business as usual and going back to the way things were in the past, Crocker said. We have a unique opportunity to grow the team and improve in the future, and I want us to take the time to look at how we collectively do that in partnership with Gregg. With that in mind, BJ will continue to lead the Nations League final and Gold Cup tournament this summer while I work with Gregg on some of the most important things outside of the squad. We were all excited to begin this process while continuing to support BJ, the players and the entire staff as they seek to win two more trophies over the coming month.

With nearly three decades of experience as a player and coach, Berhalter amassed an impressive record of 37-11-12 in 60 appearances during four years as head coach in which the USA team won two confederation titles and qualified for the round of 16 of the 2022 soccer world cup. At the tournament in Qatar, the team recorded several shutouts for the first time since 1930, while using the youngest group of players in the team’s history.

As a former player and coach, I know how important a head coach is to setting high standards and creating a cohesive, winning and hard-working culture, said American Football President Cindy Parlow Cone. I know these are important elements of the Greggs philosophy. He knows the player base better than anyone and wearing the patch means a lot to him. I trust Matt Crockers’ thorough research process to identify the best candidate and know that Gregg will lead the team to a winning future.

A smart and competitive anchor in central defense as a player, Berhalter spent 18 professional seasons in the Netherlands, England, Germany and the United States before serving seven years as a coach in Sweden and Major League Soccer. Making 44 lifetime appearances, Berhalter represented the United States at two FIFA World Cups and was part of the 2002 squad that qualified for the quarter-finals in Korea/Japan. A natural leader, Berhalter is one of the few Americans to have captained multiple teams in Europe, winning that honor for two different clubs in Germany.

