UK weather forecast: rain and thunderstorms to hit UK after days of heat wave

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for thunderstorms, indicating a more anxious weekend ahead for parts of the UK after several days of baking in 30C heatwave conditions.

Temperatures remain above average, forecasters said, but a low-pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean is likely to increase precipitation and bring heavy rain with thunder.

On Saturday, most parts of the UK will experience dry and sunny weather, with temperatures reaching the mid-20s and highs around 28C.

However, western Northern Ireland could see a change in weather with thunder showers in the afternoon and the possibility of around 25mm of rain in some areas.

Wales and south-west England may also see some showers and sporadic rain, but most areas will remain dry and cloudier than in recent days.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for most of England and Wales for most of Sunday.

Meteorologists expect heavy rains and thunderstorms to occur and affect more frequently over the weekend, possibly accompanied by hail, lightning and gusts.

Many areas will see at least some rain, but most will see relatively little, the Met Office says.

Most of England and Wales and under yellow warning

(Met Office)

While the exact location of the heaviest rainfall is still uncertain, some areas within the warning zone could see rainfall in excess of 30 millimeters in an hour, and up to 60 millimeters in six hours on Sunday.

The Environment Agency has warned of possible localized surface water flooding across the UK from Sunday afternoon into the night. People are urged to check their own flood risk and stay updated on the latest developments through official channels.

(Met Office)

Despite the transition to more thunderous weather, warm air will continue to affect UK weather. Nighttime temperatures also remain above average, providing some relief for those sensitive to high temperatures.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a heat health alert, advising people to take necessary precautions, especially for vulnerable people such as the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

The danger of heavy thunderstorms is expected to persist into early next week, with the north-east of England most likely to experience frequent showers.

The Bureau of Meteorology said showers or thunderstorms could occur every day, with Wednesday potentially seeing the highest activity.

Overall weather will be very warm or locally hot with mild nights.

