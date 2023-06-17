The Fed hopes that the United States can avoid recession





Granted, the relative strength of the economy that the Fed expects of just 1% growth this year could backfire if it means inflation is harder to bring back to the 2% target and the bank Central raises rates even further. But Powell suggested the labor market could provide a cushion on the way to a so-called soft landing, where growth slows but the economy avoids a recession.

There is a way to bring inflation down to 2% without having to see the kind of sharp downturn and deep job losses we’ve seen in so many past cases, he told reporters. It’s possible. In a way, a strong labor market that is gradually cooling could contribute to this.

Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, said the Fed appears more optimistic than other central banks around the world that the economy can achieve pristine disinflation, where price spikes subside with relatively little collateral damage. This would be a striking achievement, as the Fed has frequently caused recessions in previous inflation-fighting episodes.

It’s not without merit, Swonk said of the optimism. It’s still not the most likely outcome, given what we know about the story, but one thing the pandemic has taught us is to think beyond the constraints of the story.

The European Central Bank raised rates this week even as the eurozone slipped into recession.

Goldman Sachs also recently downgraded the likelihood of a recession, while CEOs of major US corporations in a survey released last week said they still expect the economy to grow by 1, 5% this year. Still, 63% of economists polled by Bloomberg earlier this month said the United States is likely to experience a slowdown over the next 12 months.

Avoiding a collapse in the United States entirely would be a big break for Biden, but staying out of recession this year because the economy and inflation remain strong could simply push the timing of the contraction back into next year. , when it could be more costly for his campaign.

And while Fed officials still see a soft landing as a viable option, they don’t count on it.

This isn’t our first campfire, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said in a speech Friday. Inflation has not yet had a happy ending.

Inflation, although falling, is still high, he added.

Indeed, Fed staff economists still predict a mild economic contraction this year, and a New York Fed model forecasts a 71% chance of a recession over the next 12 months.

Not only does the central bank plan to raise borrowing costs further, but it has also warned that it does not expect to reduce them until next year at the earliest, even if growth turns negative. They want to make sure inflation is well and truly under control.

The Fed’s message was, Look, wasn’t automatically going to subside just because there’s a recession, said Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae, the government-controlled mortgage finance giant.

This could lead to pain. In its semi-annual report on interest rate policy, released on Friday, central bank officials listed a litany of concerns they hear from investors.

Higher interest rates could test the ability of some governments, households and businesses to service their debt, including in emerging market economies exposed to global financial conditions, the report said. Ongoing strains in the banking sector could lead to a contraction in the supply of credit to households and businesses, resulting in a marked slowdown in economic activity and an increase in credit losses for some financial institutions.

Central bank officials are monitoring prices in key service sectors where wages are among the biggest costs, one of the areas of inflation that is proving most stubborn.

But Powell suggested labor market gains could moderate, helping to slow price increases in those sectors, without an increase in layoffs. He noted that wage growth has already slowed and job vacancies have fallen, although the unemployment rate remains low, in part because more people are participating in the labor force.

There are signs that supply and demand in the labor market are balancing out, he said at his press conference.

But demand for workers could remain strong, especially as Americans’ savings are still high, thanks to Covid aid and higher wages fueling spending and supporting the need for plenty of jobs. The San Francisco Fed predicts that these savings could continue to support consumer purchases through the end of the year.

The tailwind of excess savings continues to be very strong, said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management.

And if that continues to fuel price spikes, Powell stressed that conquering inflation will be the ultimate priority.

THE [rate-setting] The committee is completely unanimous in the need to reduce inflation to 2% and will do whatever it takes to reduce it to 2% over time, he said. We understand that allowing inflation to take root in the US economy is the thing we cannot, cannot allow.

