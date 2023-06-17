US Open site has Brooks Koepka whining after another deflated round





Brooks Koepka entered the US Open as one of the favorites. After two days of play, the 2023 PGA Championship winner apparently doesn’t like the Los Angeles Country Club.

I’m not a big fan of this place, Koepka said. I just think I’m not a big fan of blind tee shots, and then I think there are just a few places where no matter what you hit, the ball just ends up in the same spot.

He shot a 71 on Thursday and a 69 on Friday to sit tied.

Koepka will play on the weekend, but back-to-back majors seem out of the question.

In fact, I’m playing better than Oak Hill,” Koepka said Friday. However, he is currently T29 and currently 10 shots behind leader Rickie Fowler.

Koepka is on the side that thinks the US Open should be one of the toughest tests in golf. Reactions to the LA Country Club’s low scores have brought a mix of criticism, with more negative than positive.

In two days, Koepka has six bogeys, six birdies and 24 pars, meaning he’s struggling to score. He is No. 56 in strokes won and No. 73 in strokes won off the tee. It hasn’t been his week, but Koepka will always play on weekends.

I think it would be more fun to play like a regular round than it would be a US Open, Koepka said. I mean, there were, what, two 8s yesterday. It doesn’t happen.

He’s right that Fowler and Xander Schauffele’s 62 records aren’t typical of a US Open. But considering how badly he wanted to win this tournament, it feels like sour grapes.

He starred alongside Rory McIlroy. Rory had no problem birdie playing under the exact same conditions at the exact same time. In fact, McIlroy had more birdies than anyone on the field when he entered the clubhouse at 8 under on Friday.

Whether this US Open is playing easier this year than others or not, his bad game isn’t because he doesn’t like this course. It’s because he played badly.

