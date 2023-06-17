HM The Kings first Birthday Honors List recognizes extraordinary individuals who are helping to address the major challenges of our time.





More than 1,000 recipients have been awarded for outstanding contributions to all sectors and regions of the UK, including a new focus on people who have made a profound positive impact on society facing some of the most challenging challenges of the modern age.

Individuals have been recognized as inspiring entrepreneurs, innovators, and philanthropists.

Other significant contributions relate to the provision of quality health care and education, and to individuals helping to solve crime or helping families to contribute to society (including helping children achieve their full potential).

Deputy Prime Minister, Rt Hon. Oliver Dowden MP said:

This year’s Honor List is a testament to ordinary people who have shown extraordinary community spirit, and I salute all those recognized today.

Our honor system has long been a way to recognize people who have made extraordinary contributions to life in Britain and beyond.

Now we are focusing on leveling up the system so that it is representative of the entire country, and hopefully this year’s fantastic stories will ensure more regional nominations in the future.

High quality health care and education

Sheila Reith is credited with CBE for her contributions to medicine for leading the development and pioneering the use of the first insulin injecting pen. Her contribution has changed the way hundreds of millions of people live with diabetes since then.

Stockton-on-Tees veteran Philip Cook is receiving an OBE for helping change the fortunes of universities across the North of England. Paul Harvey received an OBE for raising more than 1.5 million for dementia services after being diagnosed with dementia.

Fighting crime, supporting families to contribute to society, helping children.

Suzanne Oldnall, who has worked tirelessly to support victims of domestic violence in Worcester, including setting up a drop-in center, is receiving BEM.

Recipients representing the volunteering theme include Trevor Gomes, who is receiving a BEM for establishing a youth mentoring program that equips young people from disadvantaged backgrounds with the skills they need for the world of work and higher education.

Suzanne Jacqueline Richards of Wednesbury, West Midlands, received her MBE after founding a charity for families who have lost loved ones in traumatic circumstances such as murder and terrorism. She founded Smile for Joel after she lost three members of her family in the 2015 terrorist attacks in Tunisia.

Inspiring entrepreneurs, innovators and philanthropists

Entrepreneurs earned honors on this year’s list. Yulian Topazly received an MBE for helping more than 10,000 women achieve sustainable employment, and George Imafidon, 27, received an MBE for a grassroots social enterprise she co-founded. Employers looking to attract people from disadvantaged backgrounds and diverse talent.

resource

Big Help Out saw millions of people volunteer in their communities over Coronation Weekend, and these themes are also seen on this year’s list. Examples of extraordinary volunteerism and community service can be found, including those involved in Operation London Bridge and related security operations.

The oldest recipient, Joan Willett, is 106 years old and received her BEM for charitable fundraising for the British Heart Foundation. The youngest beneficiary is Junior Jay Frood, age 18, who receives BEM for services for vulnerable children.

Volunteering related to the war in Ukraine was also on this year’s list, including Dr Alice Good and Bristols Razvan Constantinescu, who founded the Sunflower Sisters, an organization that provides matching services and ongoing support for Ukrainians after arriving in the UK. You will receive your MBE after overseeing over 4,000 aid boxes for the people of war-torn Odessa and neighboring villages who have fled to neighboring countries.

Notable recipients include Davina McCall for her esteemed career as a broadcaster and activist; actress and host Vicky McClure for her groundbreaking dementia campaign that shed light on the positive impact of music therapy on people with dementia; there is Ian Wright provides services to charities and association football.

The list also awards three Companions of Honor. Of these, only 65 are winners at all times. Dame Anna Wintour for her services to fashion and publishing, Sir Ian McEwan to Literature and Professor Sir John Bell to: medicine and medical research.

The Prime Minister decided to make sure that the Honors system is representative of the length and breadth of the country so that the Honors system can capture and celebrate the fantastic contributions of people from across the UK.

Anyone can nominate someone for an honor and to those across the UK who know someone who has accomplished fantastic work, go to https://www.gov.uk/honours to learn more about how you can nominate someone. request.

Note to editors:

The honor system strives to be inclusive of all British society. Of the 1,171 recipients of the award:

1,039 candidates were selected at the BEM, MBE and OBE levels. 332 from BEM 471 from MBE 236 from OBE 608 (52%) Beneficiaries are those who have done outstanding work in their communities in a volunteer or paid capacity. 586 women are included in the list, making up 50% of the total. 11% of admitted students are from minority backgrounds. 6% of beneficiaries are of Asian ethnicity. 3% of beneficiaries are from black racial groups. 1% of recipients from mixed racial backgrounds; 1% of beneficiaries are from other ethnic backgrounds. Thirteen percent of successful applicants have a disability or long-term health problem. 23% of beneficiaries considered themselves to be from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds.

