LOS ANGELES Dustin Johnson birdied his next hole. It bounced, although that also implies this:

He had bounced back. And he did.

On Friday at the Los Angeles Country Club in the second round of the US Open, the two-time major winner started the par-4 2nd at six under, two strokes off the lead. He finished the hole much, much worse. Johnson took eight shots, and no one at that time had taken more on a hole all week.

As expected, it came with a potpourri of stinks. The reader ? This fell into the left fairway bunker. Notably, a day earlier, on his first round 64, Johnson only hit the fairways; he was 13 for 13 in that category. On Friday, he missed his first two.

Kick two out of 2? He barely escaped, he only went 95 yards and he went deep into the rough left. He had more trouble. Said analyst Arron Oberholser on the Peacock show: Ooh, that could be really problematic.

Analyst Morgan Pressel said: We talked about it all the time, compounding your mistakes. You can’t do that in a US Open. Everyone is going to make mistakes. But you have to recover.

Shot three on No. 2? At first, Johnson struggled to find his ball. He then only covered 60 meters and fell into the barranca marked with a red penalty. He grimaced. Said Pressel on the show: He spoke yesterday after his turn about the key to his good game as a driver. He drove the ball into play. And he found himself in difficulty on these first two holes. And now you can see what’s going on. Yes, there are birdies, but there is also a disaster lurking.

Hit four out of 4? It was a penalty stroke and Johnson took his fall behind the barranca.

Move 5? He flew over the green, 57 yards away. DJ slumped. It was bad too. Said Oberholser on the show: Oh no. Says announcer Steve Sands: Uh oh. Said Oberholser: Oh no. It’s dead.

Said Pressel: It’s so rare to see such a talented player make so many mistakes in a row. It’s almost speechless to see him misjudge this so badly. It’s the only place you can’t be for long.

Move 6? From 37 feet away, DJ threw, but he couldn’t do much. The green slopes down and from left to right. It was tricky, and Johnson chipped at the bangs, but rolled 28 feet past the hole. In frustration, he raised his hand. Said Pressel on the show: I’m just trying to get something flowing from the bangs. That was about all he could do there. Just seeing the movement of his hand is all I can do; It is all I have. But that’s where the error compounds your mistakes when you’re in this high pressure environment, you lose it mentally for a while and make these bad decisions.

Move 7 and 8? Those were his putts. He quadrupled bogey. It’s an eight. A snowman. As Pressel first pointed out on the show, only two players on Thursday had more than one double bogey; amateur Branden Valdes also recorded a quad, but it came on the par-3 4th, and Aldrich Potgieter tripled the par-4 16th. By then Johnson was down to two under and six shots off the head. Said Pressel: It was mental errors for DJs that led to a snowman.

But he bounced back.

On his next hole, the par-4 3rd, DJ birdied.

