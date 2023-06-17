UK household refinancing in 2024, annual payments to rise by 2,900





UK households whose fixed-rate mortgage deal ends next year will face an average increase in annual payments of 2,900, putting pressure on Rishi Sunak to remove the election year ticking time bomb.

The increase in the Resolution Foundation think tank’s estimated payments reflects concerns that the UK has a more serious inflation problem than other countries and that the Bank of England will have to raise interest rates to nearly 6 per cent next year when there is a general election. predicted.

Liberal Democrat Sir Ed Davey on Friday called for a $3 billion mortgage protection fund for those facing foreclosure in a sign that the issue is heating up politically.

But the prime minister and his prime minister, Jeremy Hunt, argue that such a move would be risky because it would boost inflation.

Sunak said on Wednesday that the government’s top economic priority is to tame high inflation.

Political tensions erupted after lenders including NatWest, Nationwide and HSBC raised their mortgage rates for another week, a move that prompted financial markets to raise expectations for rate hikes from the BoE following weak official inflation data last month. .

It’s serious, said one senior government official. That’s why we’re fully focused on cutting inflation in half by the end of the year. Inflation is a disease of the economy.

Some economists think a larger hike is possible if there is another bad inflation figure on Wednesday, but the BoE is likely to raise rates to 4.75% from 4.5% at its Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that inflation was taking much longer than expected and public confidence in the central bank’s ability to control inflation had fallen to its lowest level since records began.

The Resolution Foundation estimated in its report that 1.6 million fixed-rate mortgages will expire in 2024.

Simon Pittaway, author of the think tank report, said households refinancing in 2024 will see the largest increase in annual payments.

Average annual payment growth next year is estimated at 2,900, but younger households with high debt could experience even greater increases.

The Resolution Foundation estimates that the average rate on a two-year fixed-rate mortgage will rise to 6.25% this year and won’t fall below 4.5% by the end of 2027.

Pittaway said recent moves in market rates suggest the dire outlook for UK mortgagors has gotten worse.

If interest rates move as expected, UK households will face a long-term, historic mortgage crunch.

If nearly all mortgage borrowers move to more expensive mortgage products, the Resolution Foundation estimates that the BoE will pay a total of $15.8 billion more annually to service debt than in 2021, when it began raising rates in response to inflation.

Labor argued that homeowners were paying a Tory mortgage premium. Former Labor and Treasury Secretary Liam Byrne said:

