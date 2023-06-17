U.S. men’s soccer coach Gregg Berhalter rehired after star player dramaExBulletin





U.S. men’s national soccer team head coach Gregg Berhalter answers questions during a Friday news conference in Las Vegas. Lucas Peltier/AP .

After months of turmoil that involved an investigation into a decades-old domestic violence incident and a falling out with a star player’s family, Gregg Berhalter returns to coach the United States men’s soccer team.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced it ended its search for a head coach on Friday about six months after Berhalter’s contract expired, creating a vacancy in the first place.

U.S. soccer officials said they assessed a range of domestic and international candidates, but ultimately no one seemed better equipped to prepare the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup than Berhalter, the first person in the history of the United States to participate in a FIFA World Cup. both player and coach.

“I am confident that Gregg is the right person for the job and I look forward to partnering with him,” Matt Crocker, the American Football athletic director who led the job search, said in a statement.

Cindy Parlow Cone, president of US Soccer, said the federation takes the domestic violence charges “very seriously” and feels comfortable reappointing Berhalter after an independent investigation determined the incident of 1992 involving him and his wife was “an isolated event”.

“We trust these findings and Gregg has our full support,” Parlow Cone said at a news conference on Friday.

BJ Callaghan, who is currently the interim head coach, will continue to lead the team through the Concacaf Gold Cup, which ends in mid-July. Meanwhile, Berhalter will spend the summer working on “important things away from the team”, Crocker added.

Berhalter was the head coach of the men’s national team between 2018 and 2022. While being considered for another term, allegations of a former domestic violence incident came to light, prompting an investigation of US Soccer.

Berhalter later admitted there was some truth to these claims, explaining that when he and his wife were young they had heated arguments during which he “kicked her in the legs”. He said the incident took place over 30 years ago, when he was 18, and he has matured a lot as a partner since then.

To complicate matters, it turned out that football officials learned of the altercation from the parents of one of Berhalter’s star players. Danielle Reyna, who was friends with Berhalter and his wife in college, told the press that she leaked the information after being upset by comments Berhalter likely made about his limited playing time. son Gio Reyna during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Reyna said she felt ‘very personally betrayed by the actions of someone my family had considered a friend for decades’, although she added that her intentions were not for him to get fired. .

At an American football news conference on Friday, Berhalter said he hasn’t spoken to Gio Reyna but hopes to mend the relationship in the coming months.

“All we do is try to be great together and it’s got to be a good relationship,” Berhalter said.

