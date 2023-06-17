Binance and SEC Reach Agreement to Keep US Customer Assets in Country





June 17 (Reuters) – Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and Binance.US have reached an agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to ensure U.S. client assets stay in the United States until a sweeping lawsuit filed this month by the regulator is resolved.

The deal, disclosed in court documents filed late Friday, still requires approval from the federal judge overseeing the litigation. To ensure that US customer assets are not offshored, the agreement only allows Binance.US employees to access those assets.

On June 5, the SEC sued Binance, its CEO and Founder Changpeng Zhao, and the operator of Binance.US, alleging that Binance artificially inflated trading volumes, misappropriated customer funds, failed to restrain US clients’ access to its platform and misled investors about its market surveillance controls.

The suit and one filed by the SEC the next day against major US exchange Coinbase (COIN.O) represented a dramatic escalation in the crackdown on the industry by US regulators.

Under the agreement, which does not resolve the SEC lawsuit, Binance.US will take steps to ensure that no Binance Holdings official has access to the private keys of its various wallets, hardware wallets or access root to Amazon Web Services tools from Binance.US, court documents showed.

The SEC said in a statement on Saturday that the emergency relief order obtained for Binance.US customers will protect their assets and ensure they can continue to withdraw those assets.

“Given that Changpeng Zhao and Binance control platform client assets and have been able to mix client assets or hijack client assets as they please…these prohibitions are key to protecting investor assets,” Gurbir Grewal, Director of the SEC’s enforcement division, said in the release.

A Binance spokesperson said in a statement Saturday, “While we contend that the SEC’s request for emergency assistance was completely unwarranted, we are pleased that the disagreement over this request has been resolved on mutually agreed terms. User funds have been and always will be safe and secure on all Binance-affiliated platforms.”

Under other terms of the proposed agreement, Binance.US will create new crypto wallets not available to global exchange employees, provide additional disclosures to the SEC, and agree to an accelerated discovery schedule, according to the documents filed.

Binance’s US subsidiary halted dollar deposits last week and gave customers a June 13 deadline to withdraw their dollar funds, after the SEC asked a court to freeze its holdings.

