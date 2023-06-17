How to watch the US Open 2023 on Saturday





The 2023 US Open continues on Saturday June 17 with the third round at the Los Angeles Country Club. Here’s what you need to know to watch the US Open’s third round on TV or online.

US Open Round 3 Preview

After 36 holes at the Los Angeles Country Club, Rickie Fowler is the sole leader of the US Open.

Fowler entered Friday tied for the lead with Xander Schauffele after the pair tied, a record 62 seconds on Thursday. Fowler backed it up with a two-under 68 in round 2 to reach 10 under.

Rickie Fowler dunks on the rowdy US Open with a perfect reaction By: Jack Hirsh

Schauffele shot a 70 to stay at eight under, tied with Rory McIlroy, whose Friday 67 put him firmly in contention. Wyndham Clark is alone in second place at nine under.

Round three coverage begins online with featured group and hole coverage provided by Peacock, USOpen.com and the USGA app on Saturday morning. NBC then begins its long third-round TV show Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Below you’ll find everything you need to watch the third round of the US Open 2023.

How to watch US Open Round 3 on TV

NBC will provide television coverage of the third round of the 2023 US Open on Saturday with a 10 a.m. broadcast from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

How to stream the US Open Round 3 online

You can stream the third round of the US Open 2023 via Peacock, including the featured band and featured holeshot coverage, which is also available on USOpen.com. Peacock will also air an exclusive “US Open All Access” program beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Finally, you can stream the NBC TV broadcast through Peacock and NBCSports.com.

Here’s the full US Open streaming schedule for Saturday:

SATURDAY, JUNE 17 Round 3 NBC Telecast: 1 p.m.-11 p.m. (Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App) US Open All Access: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (Peacock) Featured Bands and Featured Holes: All Day (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA app)

2023 US Open Round 3 tee times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

12:33pm – Ryan Fox12:44pm – Adam Hadwin, Jon Rahm12:55pm – Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry1:06pm – Ryo Ishikawa, David Puig1:17pm – Sebastin Muoz, Ben Carr (a)1:28pm – Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley1:39pm – Cameron Young, Padraig Harrington1:50pm – Abraham Ancer, Aldrich Potgieter (a)2:01 p.m. – Maxwell Moldovan (a), Sam Stevens2:17 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia2:20 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Streelman2:39pm – Adam Svensson, Jordan Smith2:50pm – Jacob Solomon, Hideki Matsuyama3:01pm – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim3:12pm – Collin Morikawa, Gordon Sargent (a)3:23pm – Patrick Rodgers, Yuto Katsuragawa3:34pm – Mackenzie Hughes, Brooks Koepka3:45pm – Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala4:01 p.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland4:12 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau4:23 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Keith Mitchell4:34 p.m. – Sam Burns, Austin Eckroat4:45 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole4:56 p.m. – Romain Langasque, Nick Hardy5:07 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Gary Woodland5:18 p.m. – Dylan Wu, Ryutaro Nagano5:29 p.m. – Justin Suh, Brian Harman5:45 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau5:56 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler6:07 p.m. – Sam Bennett, I Born Lee6:18 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Harris English6:29 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy6:40 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler

Kevin Cunningham Golf.com Editor-in-Chief

As executive producer of GOLF.com, Cunningham edits, writes and publishes articles on GOLF.com, and manages the brands’ email newsletters, which reach more than 1.4 million subscribers each month. A two-time intern, he also helps GOLF.com buzz outside of the news and service content provided by our reporters and editors, and works with the tech team in developing new products and innovative ways to deliver engaging experience. site to our audience.

