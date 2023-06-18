Renewable UK incinerators are more polluting than coal power plants.





Greenwashing incinerator companies are burying evidence that burning household waste for energy can be more polluting than coal-fired power plants, openDemocracy can reveal.

Waste companies promote incinerators as generators of renewable or low-carbon energy, but evidence from their own monitors shows that 57 incinerators in the UK emitted more than 7 million tonnes of fossil-based CO2 last year, mainly from burning plastics.

Waste analysis shows that more than half of incinerated plastics are readily recyclable or potentially recyclable.

Some companies deceive children and teachers by providing educational materials that mislead environmental claims about incineration and organizing school trips.

Last year, the Environment Agency asked companies to start including CO2 information based on continuous monitoring in their annual performance reports.

An analysis of this data by openDemocracy and the UK Without Incineration Network (UKWIN) found that the average UK incinerator emits more than twice as much CO2 per unit of electricity as a gas-fired power plant, and some are more carbon-intensive than coal-fired power plants.

The amount of waste incinerated in the UK has more than doubled in less than a decade, from 6.7 million tonnes in 2014 to 15.3 million tonnes last year. Recycling has flattened over the same period, with the amount of household waste incinerated in the UK exceeding the amount recycled since 2019.

In part, this is because incineration is often the cheapest option for waste disposal. Taxes paid on landfill (102 per tonne) and the UK’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) are exempt, so waste companies do not have to pay for pollution.

The waste management industry is building 18 more incinerators capable of burning 5.7 million tonnes of waste, despite promises to reach net zero by 2040.

Shlomo Dowen, UKWIN’s National Coordinator, said: “The enormous environmental damage caused by incineration is completely unnecessary. We must all work together to end incineration, and that starts with calling out greenwash every time we see it.

Piers Forster, professor of physical climate change and member of the independent Climate Change Commission, told openDemocracy that carbon emissions from incineration are already higher than predicted for 2021 in the government’s strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

He urged incinerator operators to be more honest and transparent about the carbon intensity of their operations and said they should pay for pollution through ETS or other mechanisms.

misunderstood student

A number of UK incinerators have been accused of propaganda to teachers and children on school trips.

An analysis of the annual performance report submitted to the Environment Agency found that energy from Kent’s Allington incinerator is more carbon intensive than a coal plant and three times more carbon intensive than a gas plant.

Coal power plants emitted 1,195 grams of fossil CO2 per kilowatt hour (g/kWh) of electricity exported to the grid last year, compared to 960 g/kWh and gas power plants 360 g/kWh.

However, Allington’s owner, the FCC, does not mention its very high carbon intensity in its promotional material for the incinerator. Instead, it promotes plants as a renewable energy source, making the same argument for students on educational tours.

Another waste company, Veolia, provides schools with educational materials, including videos, describing the Staffordshire incinerator as a completely green plant.

Veolia, which operates 10 incinerators across the UK, says in school notes that teachers need to inform students that incinerators, called energy recovery facilities (ERFs), are an important source of renewable and sustainable energy.

Not to mention that the Staffordshire plant last year had a fossil carbon intensity of 948 g/kWh, which was close to that of a coal power plant.

A Veolia spokesperson said: Veolia has never stated that 100% of its ERF-derived energy is renewable. All informational (not only educational) materials about our ERF activities are consistent with this.

