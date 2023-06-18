US doesn’t have system to track deadly new street drugsExBulletin





Amy Treglia shows scars on her arms caused by xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer used as a cutting agent for heroin and fentanyl. Kris Craig/The Providence Journal/USA Today Network via Reuters .

. Kris Craig/The Providence Journal/USA Today Network via Reuters

Kris Craig/The Providence Journal/USA Today Network via Reuters

In the United States, public health and law enforcement agencies are working to mitigate the impact of xylazine, a deadly new threat to Americans who use illicit drugs.

That effort is complicated, some critics say, crippled by the fact that no one knows who is mixing the dangerous chemical with fentanyl, methamphetamines and other illicit drugs. We also don’t know why they do it.

“Why did it become national? I don’t know why. Tough question right off the bat,” said Dr. Nabarun Dasgupta, a researcher at the University of North Carolina who tests illicit drugs collected nationwide.

Xylazine, or “tranq”, is a horse tranquilizer used by the veterinary industry. Dasgupta says the mystery surrounding it points to a larger public health problem: State and federal agencies lack the ability to identify and track new drug threats in real time.

“We only find out what’s in the street drug supply when it’s too late, when people are either dead or arrested,” Dasgupta said.

NPR reached out to many of the nation’s top street drug experts. All agreed that the government was terribly behind in tackling the spread of fentanyl and is now catching up with xylazine.

Because there is no nationwide system to quickly identify drug threats, most said the United States would likely be caught off guard by other emerging street drugs.

“What’s going on right now? I don’t know,” said Dr. Nora Volkow, head of the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“If you really want to be nimble and flexible and do the interventions based on what you observe, you need timely data,” she said. “Otherwise you do it with your eyes closed.”

The Biden administration has moved to improve real-time data collection on illicit drugs and non-fatal overdoses, but officials acknowledge that national data collection and sharing remains primitive.

“It eats your skin”

“I am deeply concerned about what this threat means to the nation,” Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy at the White House, said in May when he warned that xylazine was a major emerging health threat.

According to Gupta’s office, xylazine-positive overdose deaths increased tenfold in the southern United States between 2020 and 2021, seven times in the western United States and five-fold in the Midwest. Most of these drug-related deaths also involved fentanyl.

Gupta acknowledged that many towns and villages were flying blind.

“Xylazine testing is patchy across the United States, making it difficult to get a national picture,” he said. “Many communities aren’t even aware of this threat in their backyards.”

Over the years, xylazine has occasionally appeared in illicit drugs, but in the past 12 months it has suddenly gone viral.

Overdose deaths and serious medical complications, including horrific injuries to the flesh caused by the chemical, soared in the south and west, where xylazine was almost unknown.

“It eats away at your skin and leaves a hole and then a scar,” said Jessica, who lives in New Castle, Delaware. NPR agreed not to use his last name for privacy reasons and because illegal drug use is illegal.

US public health and law enforcement agencies say xylazine poses a major threat to people who use drugs. They are scrambling to figure out why this chemical ends up in so many illicit drugs. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration .

toggle captionU.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

She spoke while in a harm reduction van, where she showed up with bandages on her legs from xylazine-related injuries. “It’s going fast, it’s literally eating away at your skin,” Jessica said.

Xylazine also makes it much harder to resuscitate people after a fentanyl overdose, and the chemical adds another layer of addiction and intense cravings.

“People who are in there are getting sucked in more and more,” said KC, who uses street fentanyl in Dover, Del. She said xylazine made addiction more deadly and harder to escape. “It’s just a little desperate right now.”

Drug experts say they only have theories about who adds xylazine to street drug cocktails and why.

“We are unable to provide further details at this time”

One possibility is that it’s happening locally, with drug gangs in places across the US suddenly adopting this deadly new ingredient as a way to cut or dilute fentanyl powder.

“You might think of a kitchen table,” Dasgupta said. “You get some powder and mix it the same way you would mix baking soda, salt and sugar for pancakes with flour.”

But some experts believe xylazine could enter the supply chain earlier, before Mexican cartels ship fentanyl and methamphetamines across the border.

Volkow says new data from drug samples collected inside Mexico supports this theory. “Perhaps the products arrive already mixed in the United States,” she said.

Why would cartels and pushers suddenly decide to make fentanyl an already deadly street drug even more risky? Again, policy experts only have theories.

One possibility, Volkow said, is sheer convenience. Until recently, xylazine was not regulated or controlled, so it was relatively easy to get hold of.

“Xylazine is a perfect filler. It’s basically very, very cheap. On top of that, it can make these drugs last longer,” she said.

This points to another theory about the increased use of xylazine.

Some people with fentanyl addiction believe that Tranq prolongs their onset or delays the onset of withdrawal symptoms.

That might be appealing in part because law enforcement has cut the supply of street fentanyl, trying to make it harder to get and more expensive.

“It’s really pushed drugmakers to start integrating xylazine into the supply. It’s cheaper and it also makes the high last longer,” said Maritza Perez Medina, a researcher at the Drug Policy Alliance.

NPR contacted the Drug Enforcement Administration, the main law enforcement agency in the United States that fights illegal drugs, but DEA officials declined to be interviewed and sent a brief statement.

“The DEA continues to track and monitor this emerging drug threat, including all possible sources and levels at which it enters the illicit drug supply,” the statement said. “We are unable to provide further details at this time.”

Why don’t we track drug threats like we tracked COVID?

The lack of accurate, real-time data on emerging drug threats angers those on the front lines of the overdose crisis, which killed 110,134 people in the United States last year alone.

“Do you remember when COVID first started happening? Did you see the map, did you see where the hot spots were? said Levi Wardell, director of a funeral home in Cheyenne, Wyo., who works with families who have lost loved ones to fatal overdoses.

“Why the hell wouldn’t that be available for this [public health crisis]?” He asked.

The technology exists to track emerging drug threats by testing wastewater. Experts say it would also be helpful if law enforcement agencies were required to quickly share the data they collect on illicit drugs in a national system accessible to public health agencies.

So far, these ideas have not gained traction. That leaves harm reduction groups like OnPoint in New York struggling to sample drugs locally and gather all possible information about new substances that might be spreading.

“We have national harm reduction calls about once a month, and we always check in with each other. What’s up? What do you find here, what do you find there?” said Sam Rivera, executive director of OnPoint NYC.

Experts say this kind of grassroots networking can help, but it’s not enough in a time when more synthetic street drugs, possibly deadlier than xylazine, are expected to emerge. quickly.

Government officials recognize that by the time the mystery of xylazine is solved and public health measures are in place to make it less harmful, the next toxic street drug may already be taking hold.

“We’re also looking at what might come after xylazine as an additive to fentanyl, to get ahead of the next additive to the drug supply,” said Gupta of the White House.

Madelyn Beck of the nonprofit news organization WyoFile and Paul Kiefer of Delaware Public Media contributed reporting for this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/06/17/1178822364/tranq-xylazine-fentanyl-street-drug-heroin-overdose The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos