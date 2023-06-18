The mortgage rate crunch in the UK is bigger than it was in the 80s or 90s, experts say.





The UK is facing a historic mortgage crisis. Mortgage rate hikes today are worse than they were in the 1980s and 1990s, economists at the Resolution Foundation, an independent think tank, warned.

Economists also said the impact of rising interest rates could be doubled as mortgages are larger relative to income than they were 25 years ago.

Fixed-rate mortgage rates have risen sharply in recent weeks. The average two-year fixed-rate is currently 5.9%. The standard variable rate (SVR) has exceeded 7% since March. This is the most expensive mortgage loan since the 2008 global financial crisis.

According to the Resolution Foundation, these rate increases mean the average person will refinance next year and reschedule to a new transaction at a lower rate, increasing their repayments by $2,900 per year.

In the current situation, the regulatory body, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), warned that the number of people struggling to meet their bills and credit payments rose by 3.1 million, from 7.8 million in May 2022 to 10.9 million in May this year.

The recent rate hike, with the Bank of England rate expected to rise to 4.75% next week, is likely to exacerbate the situation.

The average two-year fixed mortgage rate is expected to reach 6.25% by the end of this year and not drop below 4.5% by the end of 2027.

Experts argue that this crunch situation is particularly painful given that the last time housing prices were this expensive relative to average income was nearly 150 years ago.

Wages have risen 94% since 2000, while house prices have risen 224% from their peak in 2022, forcing new borrowers to take out larger loans and pay them off over increasingly longer periods of 30, 35 and even 40 years.

Roger Bootle is one of Britain’s most famous economists. As chairman of Capital Economics, he played a leading role in warning that house prices were too high prior to the 2008 global financial crisis.

He said the average size of a mortgage relative to average income would double what it was 25 years or so ago, thus doubling the impact of rising mortgage rates.

Bootle warned that rising interest rates would cause severe pain because mortgage levels are so high.

We’ve had bigger rate hikes before, but with low debt levels, this is the real killer, he added.

The only positive thing about this is that more people with mortgages than in the 80s or 90s are doing fixed rate deals, and seniors are more likely to be mortgage-free, so fewer people will be affected by rate hikes this time around. that it will.

A total of 6.8 million homes in the UK are owned by a mortgage or loan, and more than 1.4 million are facing rising interest rates when they renew their fixed rate mortgages this year.

The vast majority (57%) of these are exiting fixed trades with interest rates below 2%.

Homeowners with mortgages today are more likely to be over-leveraged due to historically higher home prices, and therefore more exposed to volatile mortgage rates than in the past.

The Resolution Foundation estimates that, based on current mortgage rates, the increase in mortgage costs over last year will account for an additional 3% of the average household’s income with a mortgage.

A 2,900 average increase in costs is a far greater income hit than anything experienced in the past 45 years.

When repayments skyrocketed in 1989, the increase amounted to about 1,200 in today’s money.

Simon Pittaway, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, told i that fewer families would be affected than previous crises in the 80s and early 90s, but the suffering of those affected would be more severe.

He added that the drop in income this year from rising mortgage costs was greater than any increase we’ve seen in the past 50 years.

The crisis will continue for years to come as more families move to the new higher fixed rate deals.

Because borrowing is more regulated today (there are no 110% or 125% mortgages, for example, and people have to prove income to borrow), unemployment is down and banks are trying to avoid a housing market blowout.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has instructed banks to protect borrowers from surges in interest rates, while Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt has supported the Bank of England raising interest rates and ruled out government support. A plan abandoned by Gordon Brown in 2000.

But Bootle says it’s foolish for the government to subsidize mortgage payments. If you want to keep inflation down, you have to suffer. He said before quoting former Prime Minister John Major. If it doesn’t hurt, it doesn’t work.

