Binance Reaches Deal With Government To Avoid US Shutdown





The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday evening reached a settlement with Binance that would allow the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange to continue operating in the United States and protect customer assets as the company fights a government lawsuit. .

After filing fraud charges against Binance on June 5, the SEC decided to freeze the firm’s US assets in a ruling that the exchange’s lawyers say would put it out of business in the US. .

But in a court filing on Friday, the SEC said the two sides reached a compromise after several days of court-ordered mediation. On Saturday morning, Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is overseeing the case in federal court in Washington, signed the agreement.

Under the agreement, funds belonging to customers of Binance.US, a subsidiary of the company’s largest offshore exchange, would go to special digital repositories accessible only to the US exchange and not Binances’ international operation. , or its founder, Changpeng Zhao. The agreement stipulates that Binance.US may transfer company assets only to make payment for expenses or to meet obligations incurred in the ordinary course of business.

Binance said on Saturday: While we contend that the SEC’s request for emergency assistance was completely unwarranted, we are pleased that the disagreement over this request has been resolved on mutually agreeable terms.

SEC Chief Enforcement Officer Gurbir Grewal said in a statement on Saturday: “We have ensured that US clients will be able to remove their assets from the platform while we work to resolve the underlying misconduct. presumed.

The Binances asset dispute was part of a high-stakes legal battle that could determine the future of the U.S. crypto industry.

In recent months, the SEC has embarked on an aggressive crackdown on the industry, suing Binance as well as its biggest US rival, crypto exchange Coinbase. With regulatory pressure mounting, some crypto companies have vowed to fight it out in court, while others are exploring options outside the US, decamping to countries with more lenient regulations.

The agreement to protect customer assets in the United States would resolve the first of what could be many legal skirmishes to come. The SEC, in a sweeping civil fraud suit, accused Binance and Mr. Zhao of mishandling customer deposits, lying to regulators and allowing market manipulation to proliferate on the exchange.

In court filings, the SEC said an asset freeze was necessary to ensure Binance was not putting users’ funds at risk or seeking to transfer money overseas. But the company said the SEC’s proposal was too punitive and would prevent the company from paying employees and suppliers, causing its operations to quickly shut down.

Binance was also sued earlier this year by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and Mr. Zhao is being investigated by federal prosecutors. The company argued that the SEC was unreasonable in suing the company and its founder. Four major law firms are representing Binance and Mr. Zhao, better known as CZ, in the litigation in Washington.

During a hearing in Washington on Tuesday, Judge Jackson expressed some skepticism about the SEC’s strategy of using enforcement actions to impose regulatory oversight on the crypto world. She called the approach inefficient and cumbersome and that’s one of the reasons she urged the parties to negotiate a deal on protecting US customer assets.

But Judge Jackson also dismissed Binances’ argument that he was surprised by the aggressiveness of the SEC.

According to court documents, the SEC has been investigating Binance since 2020. Some of the surprise expressed in the pleadings rang a little hollow, she told Binances attorneys on Tuesday.

