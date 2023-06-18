US court approves SEC-Binance.US deal





U.S. Judge Amy Berman Jackson on June 17 approved an agreement between Binance.US, Binance, and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), reversing a previous temporary restraining order (TRO) that would freeze all Binance.US assets.

Judge Jackson said on June 14 that she would rather the parties reach an agreement on their own than have her decision. The parties reportedly reached an agreement on June 16.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Court did not grant the SEC’s request for a TRO and asset freeze on our platform, which was clearly unwarranted both in fact and in law,” said Binance.US on Twitter.

Under the approved agreement, only Binance.US employees will have access to customer funds until the dispute is resolved. US-based customers will retain the ability to withdraw funds throughout this period.

We want to provide an update on the current battle https://t.co/AZwoBOh0gq is with the SEC. We are pleased to inform you that the Court did not grant the SEC's request for a TRO and an asset freeze on our platform, which was clearly unjustified by both the facts And

Binance.US (@BinanceUS) June 17, 2023

The agreement between the crypto exchange and the US regulator also prevents any access by global Binance officials to private keys to wallets, hardware wallets, or root access to Binance.US’ Amazon Web Services tools.

“There has never been any evidence presented by the SEC regarding the misuse of client assets. In fact, SEC attorneys admitted in court earlier this week, at the request of the judge, that they had no evidence to suggest any such thing had happened,” Binance.US wrote regarding the funds mismanagement allegations.

In a Twitter comment on the case, former SEC Bureau Chief for Internet Law Enforcement John Reed Stark noted that the deal includes a “particularly interesting provision” regarding the repatriation of certain assets in the United States.

Defendants shall repatriate to the United States, transfer to BAM Trading, and confirm that BAM Trading retains possession, custody, and control in the United States of all fiat currencies and cryptographic assets that are deposited, held, traded, or accrued by Defendants. clients. […]“, we read in the agreement.

Additionally, the agreement asserts that Binance.US must take immediate steps to ensure “verified written accounts” of accounts linked to BAM entities worth more than $1,000.

The SEC filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order on Binance.US on June 6, after accusing Binance CEO Changpeng CZ Zhao of accessing Binance.US customer funds in the part of a trial. The regulator alleged that Zhao transferred $12 billion in Binances funds through an entity he controlled called Merit Peak.

Prior to the restraining order hearing, Binance.US and Zhao submitted a joint memorandum denying that any funds were ever mishandled. According to them, the SEC has not been able to identify a single instance where Binance.US customer funds have been misappropriated.

