Justin Thomas hits ‘humiliating’ rock bottom at US Open





LOS ANGELES Justin Thomas missed the US Open cut on Friday and then declared himself at his lowest point professionally.

After shooting an 11 of 81 in the second round to miss the cut 12 shots to 14 on (tied for 153rd of 156 players on the field), Thomas said: That’s definitely the lowest I’ve felt. Its pretty humiliating and embarrassing shooting scores as it is. On a golf course that I really, really liked. I thought it was very well put together.

It’s a funny game, man. It can leave you speechless, both for good and for bad, and right now it’s sadly bad. Once I’m able to reflect and understand what I can learn and improve, you know, it will end well. But it sucks right now.

A 15-time PGA Tour winner and two-time major winner, Thomas has just two top-10 finishes in 14 starts this year. He finished tied for 65th in the PGA Championship last month and missed the cut at the Masters. In the first three majors of the season, Thomas is a combined par 30 over.

I’ll understand, said Thomas. I have another middle finger left. I’m going to win the British Open, no one even remembers I missed the cut by a zillion here. I just have to try to find a way to improve and learn from it. If I can, I don’t have to consider this week a total failure.

Justin Thomas, hitting his tee shot on the 15th hole, shot an 81 in the second round to miss the cut at the US Open.Getty Images

Padraig Harrington played the first two rounds with Phil Mickelson and bit his tongue for two days until the second round was over.

Harrington wanted to talk to Mickelson about LIV Golf, but didn’t want to during play, so he waited until after Friday’s game.

We stopped at the end and talked for about five minutes because I was trying to shake it off, Harrington said. You don’t want to get into things like that on the course because you’re distracted.

Harrington did not reveal what was said in the conversation.

Mickelson, who turned 53 on Friday, missed the cut at 3 after shooting a 74 in the second round and did not speak to reporters afterward.

Harrington shot 69 on Friday and made the cut at 2-over. He trails leader Rickie Fowler by 12 strokes.

Westchester County native Andrew Svoboda, a former Winged Foot club champion playing his fourth US Open but first since 2013, missed the cut by one shot at 3-over.

Sam Bennett, a star of the Masters as a weak amateur, puts in one hell of a showing this week, coming in at 5 under after his second round 68.

The lowest round of the day since the first wave of tee times was Min Woo Lees 5-under 65, which took him to 6-under for the tournament.

Lees’ highlight was a 407-yard run on the 16th hole.

