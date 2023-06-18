US Open: Phil Mickelson among notable players who missed the cut





Even though the 123rd US Open produced record scores on Thursday, many notable players struggled on the north course at the Los Angeles Country Clubs.

These are some of the biggest names to miss the cup at the 123rd US Open.

Phil Mickelson

After carding a 1-under 69 in the first round, Phil Mickelson struggled to get things done on Friday. He shot a 4 of 74 and will miss the cup by one shot.

Mickelson struggled on the front nine, the easiest of either side at the LACC. He bogeyed the opening hole, an easy par-5 straight away, then finished the front side with a terrible double-bogey on the par-3 9th.

LOS ANGELES Phil Mickelson waits to play on the fourth tee during the second round of the 123rd US Open Championship at Los Angeles Country Club on June 16, 2023. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

After going out with a 3 of 38, Mickelson couldn’t do anything on the back nine. He bugged the 14th and 15th holes but bounced back with a birdie at the difficult 16th.

It was not enough.

Mickelson will miss the cut at the US Open for the second straight year. He also remains without a career Grand Slam.

Jordan Spieth

The 2015 US Open champion really struggled on the LACC greens.

Jordan Spieth ranked 70th from the field in strokes won and 75th in total putts.

The former Texas Longhorn is generally solid with the flatstick, but the greens at the 123rd US Open surprised the three-time major champion.

LOS ANGELES Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the 123rd US Open Championship at Los Angeles Country Club on June 16, 2023. Photo Andrew Redington/Getty Images

On Thursday, Spieth made 15 pars, which any player will take when playing at a US Open. But a double bogey on the par-4 5th hole proved costly as he then shot a 2 of 72.

The next day, Spieth had a roller coaster ride that featured five bogies and four birdies. He shot a 1-over par 71 for a 3-over total for the championship, one shot below the cut line.

Max Homa

Many people thought the Los Angeles native would play well at the LACC. After all, Max Homa holds the course record on the north course. He shot a 61 there during the 2013 PAC-12 Championships.

Homa had a solid round on Thursday, going a par 68 from 2 under.

I did everything pretty well, I made some nice long putts,” Homa said after Thursday’s round. I didn’t make too many mistakes.

LOS ANGELES Max Homa walks off the seventh tee during the second round of the 123rd US Open Championship at Los Angeles Country Club on June 16, 2023. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Then Friday passed.

Homa made enough mistakes for the two days. He doubled the 17th and 18th holes and shot a par 40 from 5 on the back nine.

Having started on the 10th tee, Homa hoped his back nine would be easier since the LACC front face offers more opportunities.

This was not the case.

Homa birdied the 3rd and 6th holes, but bogeys on the 2nd and 5th erased those.

Then he came to the long par-3 7th, which measured 299 yards on Friday. Homa tee shot onto the green in a collection area. From there he put it on the green but then proceeded to three putts for a double bogey five.

The 7th has sealed Homas’ fate and the hometown hero will return home sooner than expected.

Justin Thomas

What the hell happened to the two-time PGA champion? Since winning the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Justin Thomas has failed to record a win.

He looked lost once again at the LACC as his records were all over the place. Thomas ranks 152nd in strokes won off the tee.

LOS ANGELES Justin Thomas plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 123rd US Open Championship at Los Angeles Country Club on June 15, 2023. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

In LACC, players must put the ball in play and find the fairway to stand a chance. Thomas failed to do so, which explains why only a handful of players sit below him in the leaderboard.

The former University of Alabama star started with a 3 of 73 on Thursday and posted an 11 of 81 on Friday. Thomas had seven bogies and three doubles en route to his worst run in a major championship as a professional.

This week’s missed cut marks the second major this year in which Thomas has failed on the weekend. He also missed the cut at Augusta National.

