See which LIV golfers made the cut, which didn’t





LOS ANGELES Phil Mickelson’s 53rd birthday Friday ended in silence. At least when it comes to talking to the media.

Mickelson completed his 74 at the US Open, shook hands with his playing partners, then slapped as many fans as he could reach as he headed for the score.

Knowing that his 3 points for the first two rounds likely meant he wouldn’t stay for the weekend, Mickelson then blasted by reporters without stopping to answer questions, the majority of which reportedly centered on the deal’s LIV Golf with the PGA Tour.

Mickelson’s only comments all week came to Sports Illustrated on Wednesday.

“I’ll be happy to talk later,” he said. “I just don’t want to waste energy on it at the start of the week.”

That extra energy didn’t help on Friday.

Mickelson followed his second-place finish at the Masters in April with a 58th in the PGA Championship and is now missing the cut at the US Open. This is his fifth missed cut in his last nine major league starts.

Most LIV golfers, however, fared much better than Mickelson with 10 of 15 golfers making the 2-over cut.

LIV has two in the top 10 heading into the weekend with Dustin Johnson (6 under) and Cameron Smith (4 under) leading the way. Johnson is tied for sixth, four strokes behind point guard Rickie Fowler. Smith is 10th.

Pre-tournament favorite among LIV golfers Brooks Koepka, who won the PGA Championship last month, tied the game with a 69 on Friday. Joaquin Niemann is also 140 years old.

Bryson DeChambeau (1 under), Patrick Reed (1 over) and Sergia Garcia (1 over) also move to the weekend.

LIV has three golfers who made the cut on the number, Abraham Ancer, Sebastian Munoz and David Puig.

Among those whose next round will take place at LIV’s in two weeks in Valderrama in Spain: Mickelson, Mito Pereira (more than 3), Thomas Pieters (more than 4), Martin Kaymer (more than 6) and Carlos Ortiz (more than 9 ).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://golfweek.usatoday.com/2023/06/16/us-open-2023-liv-golf-made-cut/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos