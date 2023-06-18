US Open: Cameron Young’s tee shot lands remarkably in golf cart ball carrier





With record low scores and a flurry of holes in one, there was no shortage of incredible shots in the first three days of the 123rd US Open.

Still, the majors’ most outstanding shot award has almost surely already gone to Cameron Young. With an effort golf shooters could only dream of, the American golfer managed to land a ball in the golf ball holder of a golf cart more than 300 yards away.

Young had just passed halfway through his third round at the Los Angeles Country Club on Saturday when his booming drive from the par-four 10th tee headed down the cart path to the left of the fairway.

This drew an audible curse from the 26-year-old, but the anger quickly turned to admiration when Young arrived at the resting place of his car.

In the center of a swarm of spectators, stewards and security was a golf cart, and comfortably seated in a compartment to the front right of that cart: his ball.

What are the chances?!

Cameron Young reader improbably found a golf ball carrier in a @USOpenGolf golf cart. pic.twitter.com/2SvJ4eQyx6

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 17, 2023

After a brief discussion with rules officials and under Youngs caddy Paul Tesori a quick shot of the ball, the world No. 17 took a drop from the nearby rough.

Earlier frustrations quickly flared up when Young’s next approach shot skidded onto the green, but he recovered well to make par.

Young eventually carded under 68 to move to an even total before Sunday’s final round.

Trailing Rickie Fowler by 10 shots before the leader’s departure at 6:40 p.m. ET, he’ll likely need a miracle to better his third tie in last year’s tournament and seal a first major title.

Again, miracle shots are obviously in Young’s locker.

