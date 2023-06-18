A Sense of Betrayal: Liberal dismay as Muslim-run US city bans pride flags | Michigan





In 2015, many liberal residents of Hamtramck, Michigan celebrated when their town gained international attention for becoming the first in the United States to elect a Muslim-majority city council.

They saw the power shift and diversity as a symbolic but meaningful rebuke to the Islamophobic rhetoric that was a central campaign theme of then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

This week, many of those same residents watched in dismay as a now all-Muslim and socially conservative city council passed a law banning pride flags from flying on city property which, like many others across the country , were meant to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Muslim residents packing Town Hall erupted in delight after councils voted unanimously, and on Hamtramcks’ social media pages the taunts were relentless: Fagless City read a post, underlined by emojis of a flexed bicep.

In a tense monologue ahead of the vote, Council member Mohammed Hassan shouted his vindication to LGBTQ+ supporters: I work for the people, which the majority of people love.

While Hamtramck is still seen as a bastion of multiculturalism, the difficulties of local governance and living between neighbors with different cultural values ​​quickly set in after the 2015 elections. Some leaders and residents are now bitter political enemies engaged in a series of often vicious battles over the direction of the city, and the controversy over the pride flag represents a crescendo of tension.

There is a feeling of betrayal, said former Hamtramck mayor Karen Majewski, who is of Polish descent. We supported you when you were threatened, and now our rights are threatened, and you are the one threatening.

For about a century, Polish and Ukrainian Catholics dominated politics in Hamtramck, a town of 28,000 people surrounded by Detroit. In 2013, largely Muslim Bangladeshi and Yemeni immigrants supplanted white Eastern Europeans, although the city remains home to large populations of these groups, as well as African Americans, whites and Bosnian and Albanian Americans. According to the 2020 census, approximately 30% to 38% of Hamtramcks residents are of Yemeni descent and 24% are of Asian descent, largely Bangladeshi.

After several years of diversity on the council, some see irony in an all-male Muslim elected government that does not reflect the makeup of the city.

The resolution, which also bans the display of flags with ethnic, racist and political views, comes at a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under attack around the world, and other US cities have adopted similar bans, the great majority being led by politically conservative, often white Americans. .

People who were unable to enter the Hamtramck council chamber crowd the hallway during the council meeting on the flag issue on Tuesday. Photograph: Robin Buckson/AP

While the situation in Hamtramck has largely evolved according to its own local dynamics, some right-wing outside agitators linked to national Republican groups lobbied for the banning of Hamtramck’s social media pages and voiced their support at the meeting of Tuesday. They hail from nearby Dearborn, where they took part in an effort last year to ban books with LGBTQ+ themes.

Their talking points mirror those elsewhere: Some Muslims in Hamtramck say they just want to protect the kids, and gay people should keep it at home.

But that sentiment is an erasure of the queer community and an attempt to push queer people back into the closet, said Gracie Cadieux, a queer Hamtramck resident who is part of the anti-transphobic action group.

Mayor Amer Ghalib, 43, who was elected in 2021 with 67% of the vote to become the country’s first Yemeni American mayor, told the Guardian on Thursday that he was trying to govern fairly for everyone, but said that LGBTQ+ supporters had stoked the tension by forcing their agendas. on others.

There is an overreaction to the situation, and some people are not ready to accept the fact that they lost, he said, referring to Majewski and the recent elections which resulted in full control of the council by Muslim politicians.

Although the city’s Muslims are not a monolith and some privately told the Guardian they were frustrated with the council, the only leader to publicly question it was former city council member Amanda Jaczkowski, a Polish American who converted to Islam.

In a statement, she raised concerns about the legality of the moves: There are far too many questions to go through this today with any semblance of responsibility.

On some level, the discord that has erupted between Muslim and non-Muslim populations in recent years has its roots in a culture clash that is unique to a small, part-liberal American town now under conservative Muslim leadership, residents say. Last year, the council approved an ordinance allowing barnyard animal sacrifice, shocking some non-Muslim residents, even though animal sacrifice is protected by the First Amendment in the United States as a form of religious expression.

Demonstrators hold signs during a demonstration in support of Muslim residents in Hamtramck on November 14, 2016. Photograph: Brittany Greeson/Reuters

When Michigan legalized marijuana, it gave municipalities a deadline of late 2020 to enact a dispensary ban. Hamtramck council missed the deadline and a dispensary opened, sparking outrage among conservative Muslims who demanded that town leaders close it. This sparked counter-protests from many Liberal residents, and the council only relented when it became clear they had no legal recourse.

At other times, the problems are not unique to Hamtramck. In the realm of local politics, personal fights between neighbors, warring factions, and dirty politics are an integral part of the democratic process across the United States.

I don’t know if it was really that different from other cities in many ways, Majewski said.

However, race and religion add heavier layers to Hamtramcks’ problems. Islamophobia exists here, and some Muslims say they have seen bigotry in local voter fraud investigations and in LGBTQ+ supporters disrespecting their religion.

But Majewski said the majority is now disrespecting the minority. She noted that a predominantly Christian white city council created an ordinance in 2005 allowing the Muslim call to prayer to be broadcast from mosques across the city five times a day. He did so over objections from white townspeople, and Majewski said she didn’t see the same reciprocity with roles reversed.

Muslim men pray at the Baitul Mukarram Mosque in 2018. Photograph: Bryan Mitchell/The Guardian

Ghalib disagreed and called the broadcast prayer a First Amendment issue while noting that no one was asking City Hall to broadcast the appeals.

Additionally, the predominantly white council has not always been welcoming to Muslim residents who have previously faced overt racism. And with a predominantly Muslim council in place, more Muslims have been appointed to councils and commissions, and hired for mayorship. So have some LGBTQ+ residents, Ghalib added.

Despite the political clashes, he thinks there is hope for Hamtramck to live up to his multicultural ideals.

We can get along and people are not violent here, he says.

Cadieux agreed that peaceful coexistence was possible.

We do not seek to exclude people from our society and I will not exclude socially conservative Muslims, they have a place at the table like everyone else, she said. However, they cannot and do not want to sideline another community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jun/17/hamtramck-michigan-muslim-council-lgbtq-pride-flags-banned The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos