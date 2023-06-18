Wyndham Clark takes on USGA for golf amid US Open dusk





As we enter the final round of the US Open 2023, the leaderboard is chalk filled with big names. Rory McIlroy will play alongside Scottie Scheffler in the penultimate pairing on Sunday. They will be ahead of Rickie Fowler and the surprise of the tournament, Wyndham Clark.

Clark, after posting his third consecutive round in the ’60s at the Los Angeles Country Club, met with the media to discuss his round. Although he was happy with the way he played on Saturday, he couldn’t help but blow up the USGA.

It’s a bit ridiculous that we started so late. I would say just around hole 15 or 16 it started to get where you couldn’t see well… We played dusk golf… I 100% think my bogey at 17 was because I couldn’t see, and I think Rickies bogey at 18 was because he couldn’t see, Clark said visibly frustrated.

Clark and Fowler weren’t scheduled to start until 6:45 p.m. ET and didn’t finish until around 11 p.m. ET. Looks like he’s right.

It was definitely a challenge. 17 and 18…I literally couldn’t see, and we just played on the feel and how Rickies’ putt went in, and then my putt on 18, the same thing.

The first group didn’t start until a little after noon on the east coast. They could have very easily increased those departure times eliminating this problem.

It’s crazy to think that we did that on the last two holes of a major when we could have left two hours earlier. Hopefully tomorrow we don’t have this problem. Tell us what you really think of Wyndham.

Definitely, Rickie and I had a little disadvantage on those last two holes by playing in the dark…I’ve never really played a final round of a tournament in the dark.

Just in case you were wondering why Clark or Fowler didn’t call him, he also talked about it.

Honestly, we both could have called him if we wanted to on that green and said, hey, I don’t see, and we’ll play tomorrow, and I think that would look pretty bad on both sides.

Again, he’s right. It would have been a black eye for the USGA if they hadn’t finished in time before dark. Not when there were hours to play in the morning. But also, it could have created a perception among some fans that the golfers themselves were ducking.

Interestingly, Wyndham Clark isn’t the only golfer to criticize the USGA this week. Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland and defending US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick have all expressed displeasure, for one reason or another.

Tee times were posted for Sunday and the USGA did indeed move ahead of them, by just over an hour.

Clark and Fowler are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. They share the 54-hole lead at 10 under par. McIlroy is one shot back and Scheffler three back. Buckle up, it should be a fun ride.

