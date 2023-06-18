The British government has said it will introduce a bill to ban public bodies from boycotting Israel.





A report on Saturday said the UK government would introduce a bill on Monday to ban local councils and other public bodies from boycotting Israeli products.

The bill will be unveiled by Minister for Local Government Michael Gove, The Telegraph reported, adding that it would impose “heavy” fines on violators.

Gove explained to the Daily that the bill is intended to combat the BDS (boycott, divestment and sanctions) anti-Israel movement, arguing that such initiatives usually accompany anti-Semitic discourse.

It is completely wrong for public institutions to waste taxpayers’ time and money pursuing their own foreign policy agendas.” The UK must take a consistent approach to the foreign policy set by the British government.”

These campaigns not only undermine British foreign policy, but also lead to appalling anti-Semitic rhetoric and abuses,” he continued. “So we have taken decisive action to stop these destructive policies once and for all.

The promise of advancing such laws first appeared in the 2019 election campaign manifesto of the ruling Conservative Party. The pledge also emerged in Queen Elizabeth II’s annual address last year, months before she died at the age of 96.

Documents accompanying the Queen’s speech cited Lancaster City Council’s decision to support an Israel-related boycott in 2021 and a similar move by Leicester City Council in 2014 as examples. Other city councils, including Swansea and Gwynedd, have also been inaugurated before. According to British media, a boycott of settlements.

Description: Keir Starmer (left) and Jeremy Corbyn at the House of Commons, London, Monday 26 November 2018. (House of Commons / PA via AP)

Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the opposition Labor Party, supported a boycott targeting West Bank settlements, though not outright, against Israel. He was eventually ousted from the party after numerous accusations of anti-Semitism and failure to take appropriate action against anti-Semitic remarks within the party and against individuals.

Corbyn’s successor, Keir Starmer, has tried to distance himself from Corbyn’s legacy and has taken comprehensive action to eradicate anti-Semitism, saying the party does not support the BDS.

A Labor spokesperson said in a statement about the new bill: “We haven’t seen the bill yet, so we’ll have to study it.” did,” he said. for special treatment. We are disappointed that the Conservative government does not support it.

