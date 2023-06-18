Antony Blinken has started meetings in Beijing, aimed at calming US-China tensionsExBulletin





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, right, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Leah Millis/AP .

BEIJING U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicked off two days of high-stakes diplomatic talks in Beijing on Sunday aimed at trying to calm the eruption of U.S.-China tensions that have left many around the world on edge.

Blinken opened his program by meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for a long discussion which will be followed by a working dinner. He will have additional talks with Qin, as well as senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and possibly President Xi Jinping, on Monday.

Neither Blinken nor Qin made substantial comments to reporters as they began the meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Despite Blinken’s presence in the Chinese capital, the prospects for significant breakthroughs are slim, as already strained ties have become increasingly strained in recent years. Animosity and recriminations have steadily intensified over a series of disagreements that have implications for global security and stability.

Blinken is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and the first secretary of state to make the trip in five years.

Biden and Xi agreed to Blinken’s trip early in a meeting last year in Bali. It happened during the day in February, but was delayed by diplomatic and political uproar over the discovery of what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon flying across the United States that was shot down.

The list of disagreements and potential points of conflict is long, ranging from trade with Taiwan, human rights conditions in China and Hong Kong to Chinese military assertion in the South China Sea and the war of Russia in Ukraine.

Blinken will also pressure the Chinese to release detained U.S. citizens and take action to curb the production and export of fentanyl precursors that are fueling the opioid crisis in the United States.

U.S. officials said Blinken would raise each of those points, though neither side has shown any intention of backtracking on its entrenched positions.

Shortly before leaving, Blinken stressed the importance for the United States and China to establish and maintain better lines of communication. The United States wants to ensure “that the competition we have with China does not escalate into conflict” due to avoidable misunderstandings, he told reporters.

Biden and Xi had pledged to improve communications “precisely so that we can ensure that we communicate as clearly as possible to avoid potential misunderstandings and miscommunications,” Blinken said Friday.

Xi hinted at a possible desire to reduce tensions, saying during a meeting with Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates on Friday that the United States and China can cooperate to “benefit our two countries “.

“I believe that the foundation of China-US relations lies with the people,” Xi told Gates. “In the current global situation, we can carry out various activities that benefit both our countries, the people of our countries and the whole human race.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Beijing on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Leah Millis/AP .

Biden told reporters at the White House on Saturday that he “hopes that over the next few months I will meet with Xi again and talk about the legitimate differences that we have, but also about how … get along.”

Chances for such a meeting could arise at a Group of 20 leaders’ meeting in September in New Delhi and at the November Asia-Pacific economic cooperation summit in San Francisco that the United States is hosting.

Since the cancellation of Blinken’s trip in February, there have been high profile engagements. CIA chief William Burns visited China in May, while China’s commerce minister visited the United States. And Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met with Wang in Vienna in May.

But these were punctuated by outbursts of angry rhetoric from both sides over the Taiwan Strait, their broader intentions in the Indo-Pacific, China’s refusal to condemn Russia for its war on Ukraine. and US allegations from Washington that Beijing is trying to boost its global surveillance capabilities, including in Cuba.

And, earlier this month, China’s defense minister rejected a request from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for a meeting on the sidelines of a security symposium in Singapore, a sign of lingering discontent. .

Austin said Friday he was confident he and his Chinese counterpart would meet “at some point, but we’re not there yet.”

Underscoring the difficulties, China dismissed a report by a US security firm, which blamed China-linked hackers for attacks on hundreds of state agencies, schools and other targets around the world. , as “wacky and unprofessional”.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson repeated accusations that Washington is carrying out hacking attacks and complained that the cybersecurity industry rarely reports on them.

This followed a similar rejoinder earlier in the week when China said Qin had, in a phone call with Blinken, urged the United States to respect “China’s core concerns” such as the issue of Taiwan’s autonomy, “stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and stop harming China’s sovereignty, security and development interests in the name of competition.”

Meanwhile, the national security advisers of the United States, Japan and the Philippines held their first joint talks on Friday and agreed to strengthen their defense cooperation, in part to counter growing influence and ambitions. from China.

This coincides with the Biden administration signing a deal with Australia and Britain to supply the first nuclear-powered submarines, with China moving quickly to expand its diplomatic presence, particularly in the United States. Indian Ocean and Pacific Island nations, where it has opened or plans to open at least five new embassies over the next year.

The deal is part of an 18-month-old nuclear partnership, given the acronym AUKUS for Australia, the UK and the US.

Speaking ahead of Blinken’s arrival, two US officials downplayed hopes of major progress and stressed the trip was aimed at restoring a sense of calm and normalcy to high-level contacts.

“We come to Beijing with a realistic and confident approach and a sincere desire to manage our competition as responsibly as possible,” said Daniel Kritenbrink, the top US diplomat for East Asia and the Pacific.

Kurt Campbell, the top Asia expert on the National Security Council, said “intense competition requires intense diplomacy if we’re going to manage tensions. It’s the only way to dispel misperceptions, signal , to communicate and work together where and when our interests align.”

