Blinken talks to Chinese FM during high-stakes visit | Political news





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing at the start of a US official’s highest-level trip to China in nearly five years as the two powers aim to stabilize relations.

Blinkens’ two-day trip on Sunday comes amid frosty bilateral relations and follows the discovery of a suspected spy balloon over the United States in February that prompted him to delay a trip that had been planned for the same month.

As the world’s two largest economies disagree on a range of issues from trade to technology and regional security, China and the United States have expressed cautious hopes for improved communication, although they played down expectations of a significant breakthrough.

US President Joe Biden played down the balloon episode as Blinken headed for China, saying: I don’t think the leaders knew where it was and knew what was in it and knew what was going on. passed.

I think it was more embarrassing than intentional, Biden told reporters on Saturday.

Biden said he hoped to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping again after a lengthy meeting in November on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali, where the two agreed on a visit by Biden. Blinkens.

I hope over the next few months I will meet with Xi again and talk about the legitimate differences we have, but also how we can get along, Biden said.

The two leaders are likely to attend the next G20 summit in September in New Delhi, and Xi has been invited to visit San Francisco in November when the United States hosts leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group.

Blinken is expected to meet with senior Chinese officials and attend a banquet at the state guesthouse in Diaoyutai Gardens.

A phone call between Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang underscored the heightened tension between the two sides.

Beijing expects assurances from the United States that it will not meddle in its internal affairs, that it will not cross the red lines of its core interests, especially Taiwan, said Al Jazeeras Katrine Yu, reporting from the Chinese capital.

But expectations of a breakthrough from the visit are very low, Yu added.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not significant, especially since China’s neighbors are very worried that relations have deteriorated so much that there is a risk that tensions could spiral out of control into some kind of conflict. open, Yu said.

Ties between Beijing and Washington have deteriorated across the board, raising the specter that the two could one day clash militarily over the self-governing island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

They also disagree on issues ranging from trade, US efforts to curb China’s semiconductor industry and Beijing’s human rights record.

What is particularly alarming for China’s neighbors is its reluctance to engage in regular military talks with Washington, despite repeated attempts at dialogue by the United States.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday before departing for Beijing, Blinken said his trip had three main objectives: to establish crisis management mechanisms, to advance the interests of the United States and its allies , speak directly about related concerns and explore areas of potential cooperation.

If we want to make sure, as we do, that the competition we have with China doesn’t escalate into conflict, you have to start by communicating, Blinken said.

The United States also kept its allies close, with Blinken speaking by phone with his counterparts in Japan and South Korea during his 20-hour trip across the Pacific.

Bidens national security adviser Jake Sullivan also traveled to Tokyo for separate three-way meetings involving Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.

In recent months, the United States has reached agreements on the deployment of troops in southern Japan and the northern Philippines, both strategically close to Taiwan.

Before leaving, Blinken also met in Washington with his counterpart from Singapore, an American ally, who expressed hope that the United States would remain a power but also find ways to coexist with a rising China.

Blinkens’ trip is essential, but not sufficient, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said.

There are fundamental differences in outlook, in values. And it takes time for mutual respect and strategic trust to develop.

Blinken is the first senior US diplomat to visit Beijing since the 2018 arrest of his predecessor Mike Pompeo, who then championed a merciless confrontation with China in the final years of Donald Trump’s presidency.

