



A government bill barring Parliament from imposing a boycott on Israeli goods is due to be presented next week.

The proposed legislation would prevent public authorities from adopting their own approaches to international relations, including sanctions and sell-off campaigns.

The Telegraph reported that Michael Gove, the cabinet secretary in charge of provincial government, would introduce the bill. Gove told the newspaper that the boycott of Israeli goods led to horrific anti-Semitic rhetoric and abuse.

He said: It is completely wrong that public institutions have wasted taxpayers’ time and money pursuing their own foreign policy agendas.

Britain must take a consistent approach to foreign policy set by the British government.

These campaigns not only undermine British foreign policy, but also lead to gruesome anti-Semitic rhetoric and abuses. So we have taken decisive action to stop these destructive policies once and for all.

The boycott, sell-off and sanctions bill was first put forward in the 2022 Queens speech after being promised in the 2019 Conservative general election pledge.

Documents released with the speech last year say the government has zero tolerance for discrimination that pits different communities against each other. In 2021 it was passed by Lancaster City Council to support these campaigns, and in 2014 it cited a motion passed by Leicester City Council to boycott goods from Israeli settlements.

The bill would allow the Secretary to conduct investigations into suspected violations of the ban. Public entities that break the new rules could face significant fines, the Telegraph reported.

Prior to 2019, the parliaments of Leicester, Swansea and Gwynedd passed motions boycotting agricultural products from illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank until Israel complies with international law and withdraws from occupied Palestinian territories.

Keir Starmers’ predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, did not support a comprehensive boycott of Israel, but did support targeted action against illegal settlements in the West Bank.

The current Labor leader said the party does not support the boycott, sell-off and sanctions (BDS) movement.

