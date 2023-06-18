How to watch US Open 2023 online for free – The Hollywood Reporter





After 75 years, the US Open is back in Los Angeles. Some of the best golfers in the world have played at the Los Angeles Country Club, and the 123rd Annual Golf Tournament airs live on NBC and USA Network and streams live on Peacock.

Those looking to catch the action in person can still buy last-minute US Open tickets online, with single-day prices starting at $349 at SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster and VividSeats.

Below, find out how to watch the US Open online, including a few ways to stream it for free.

How to watch the US Open 2023 online

The 2023 US Open will air live June 15-18 on NBC and USA Network and stream live on Peacock. Currently in its third round, the tournament kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. See the full schedule on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock Subscription

Buy now

If you don’t have cable or are ready to cut the cable, you can also watch the Golf Championship on any live TV streaming service that carries NBC and the USA Network, including DirecTV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV in addition to Peacock. Learn more about the many options for watching the US Open online below.

Direc TV

Previously AT&T TV, DirecTV lets you watch over 65 other channels as part of its Entertainment package ($65 per month), including NBC and more. Other packages ($85 to $155 per month) offer over 90 to 140 channels and subscribers can tune in through DirecTV’s Gemini device (requires existing internet connection) or satellite dish (Gemini device and HD equipment DVR included, existing internet connection required).

New subscribers can watch the US Open for free on DirecTV with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, new customers get a price guarantee for their first two years and a $200 Visa gift card.

DirecTV subscription $65+ per month

Buy now

Fubo

Stream NBC, the USA Network and over 100 entertainment, news and sports channels live and on-demand on Fubo, which offers plans starting at $65 per month. Fubo also offers a seven-day free trial.

FuboTV subscription $65+ per month

Buy now

Hulu TV Live

Watch CBS and over 75 other channels on Hulu with Live TV, which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu from $70 per month. The streamer is also offering a seven-day trial, so new subscribers can watch the US Open for free during their first week.

Hulu Live TV monthly subscription $70+ per month

Buy now

Peacock

The US Open is broadcast live on the NBCUniversal-owned Peacock service, which costs $5 per month for the ad-supported Premium plan or $10 per month for the ad-free Premium Plus tier. (Save 17% with annual billing, which is $50 or $100, respectively.)

Both packages include next-day access to NBC and Bravo series and over 80,000 hours of TV episodes and movies, including Cocaine Bear, Vanderpump Rules, Poker Face, Bel-Air, That ’70s Show, M3GAN and the Oscar-nominated film Tar. It also offers over 50 channels and live sports including MLB Sunday Leadoff, Premier League, Sunday Night Football and WWE. However, only Premium Plus subscribers can watch their local NBC channel live, download select titles to watch offline later, and enjoy an ad-free experience.

Peacock Subscription $5+ per month

Buy now

If you’re outside the United States and want to access your live TV streaming account, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) like ExpressVPN to watch the US Open internationally. The service costs $7 to $13 per month and lets you connect to high-speed servers in over 90 countries while keeping your data private and secure, and new subscribers get three months free; Learn more here.

2023 US Open schedule

The 2023 US Open starts on Thursday June 15 and ends on Sunday June 18. Below, find the rest of the US Open TV and broadcast schedule for this year.

Saturday, June 17: 31-11 p.m. ET/10 a.m.-8 p.m. PT on NBC3-8 p.m. ET/12 p.m.-6 p.m. PT on Peacock

Sunday, June 18: Tower 412 – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. PT on Peacock 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. PT on NBC

