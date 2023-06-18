Better relations with the United States may be about one thing: China’s struggling economy





The pandemic has further dampened job creation while encouraging students to stay in school as long as possible, pursuing more advanced degrees.

As a result, the younger generation is finding it increasingly difficult to find their dream job or even a full-time job, Mao said.

In social media posts, new job seekers express their anxiety about the future with fake graduation photos that show them trashing their diplomas or lying face down in despair.

Others try not to leave school at all, hoping to retain the allure of a fresh graduate prized by increasingly popular and competitive public sector employers. Many view government jobs as less demanding and more stable in an uncertain and stressful time.

According to a survey of college students published last month by the China Youth Daily newspaper, nearly three-quarters of respondents said they knew one or more people who had chosen to delay graduation. One of the most often cited reasons was that they could retain their recent graduate identity.

At a job fair this month in a shopping mall in suburban Beijing, a mostly young crowd inquired about the booths of insurance, real estate, packaging and transportation.

Zhang Bo, 22, is one of nearly 11.6 million new university graduates entering the labor market in China this year, an increase of 820,000 from 2022. He said the labor market work was difficult for newcomers like him.

On recruiting apps, he said at the job fair, many companies only read and don’t respond to messages from candidates. Or even if not, a job posting will close a day or two after being released.

There are more quick job seekers hot on Zhang’s heels. According to Chinese state media, this year a record 12.91 million high school students have taken the gaokao, a grueling two-day national exam that determines where they will go to college, or if they will go at all. .

Sun, the recent graduate, says she expects competition to become less intense as the government makes policy adjustments and China’s population continues to shrink.

But it’s small consolation for her and her friends: of her six college roommates, who majored in different subjects, four of them still haven’t found a job.

The pandemic has really ruined the economy and negatively impacted our generation, Sun said. I feel like we are the generation that was abandoned.

Larissa Gao

Jennifer Jet

Janis Mackey Frayer, Riley Zhang, Abigail Williams and Luna Huang contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/better-ties-us-may-one-thing-chinas-struggling-economy-rcna89437 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos