It’s Sunday at the US Open, and the leaders are tied

The US Open, one of golf’s most fearsome tests, heads into its final round at the Los Angeles Country Club. Although the course has at times felt more forgiving than past Open venues, any championship round has the potential to become excruciating, especially when the final round begins with a tie atop the standings.

Rickie Fowler, who shot an even par 70 in the third round, left the course Saturday night tied with Wyndham Clark, who birdied the 18th hole to move to one under the day. Both men are down 10 cents for the week, giving them a one-shot advantage over Rory McIlroy.

Golf awaits its third major tournament champion of 2023, with Jon Rahm, who won the Masters, and Brooks Koepka, who won the PGA Championship, far down the rankings.

Why it matters: Someone will earn (another) place in sports history when the sun goes down.

Of the top five players, only McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have won majors.

McIlroy’s last major win was in 2014, and a win on Sunday would be his fifth major title. Scheffler, the highest ranked player in the world, won the Masters in 2022; he skyrocketed in the Los Angeles standings when he bore 196 yards for an eagle on No. 17. He finished Saturday at seven under, putting him three shots shy of the lead.

But Fowler is a perennially popular talent with a long history of close but not quite major finishes. On Thursday, he, with Xander Schauffele, shot an Open record 62. Fowler drew gasps on Saturday when he made a 69-foot birdie putt on the 13th hole. He caused moans later when, at No. 18, he missed a par putt from under five feet.

Clark is playing his third US Open, and it’s the first time he’s made the cut. His best performance in a major before this one? A tie for 75th place at the 2021 PGA Championship.

Harris English, who trails Fowler and Clark by four strokes, came close to the US Open that year, finishing third.

Background: The US Open takes place during a turbulent time in golf.

With major tournaments offering some of the biggest prizes in golf and the surest paths to greatness, Koepka noted last week that a golfer’s major win tally is what his career is judged on players who love usually focus on golf and golf alone.

It was not so easy at this Open. On June 6, the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the force behind the LIV Golf Tour that has divided the sport, announced a plan to form a partnership. The deal, if completed, could end Golf’s deadliest showdown in generations, but it has already led to widespread uncertainty about the future of the game.

In public and in private, players have spent much of the past two weeks pondering what that future might look like.

For what it’s worth, the PGA Tour and LIV are tied with one major win each this season: Rahm plays for the tour, while Koepka is a headliner for LIV.

And then: 18 holes for everyone and, perhaps, the first playoff since 2008.

NBC will air final round coverage beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern. The presence of tournaments on the West Coast means the Open won’t be settled until late in the evening in much of the United States, with the championship set to be decided around 10 p.m. Eastern.

However, all bets are void if there is a tie at the top after everyone has completed 72 holes.

The Open hasn’t reached a playoff since 2008, when Tiger Woods won at Torrey Pines. The format has since changed: if the leaders are tied after regulation play, there will be a two-hole aggregate playoff, played on the first and 18th holes. If the leaders are still tied after these two holes, a sudden death contest will begin. The idea is to have a winner on Sunday evening, and not on Monday, as has happened in previous Opens.

