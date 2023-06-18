Binance ordered to repatriate US assets, avoiding total asset freeze





Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has been ordered to repatriate and hold all US client assets in the country, ensuring Binance.US users have access to funds while the exchange is the subject of a lawsuit filed by federal regulators.

Key Takeaways The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has obtained a federal court order requiring Binance and its US subsidiary to relocate all US customer assets and facilitate withdrawals. The order ensures US customers will have access to their funds as the crypto exchange battles a lawsuit from the SEC. Regulators have accused Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao of operating an unregistered stock exchange.

The ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia resolves an SEC request to freeze Binance’s U.S. assets. The order requires BAM Trading Services Inc., BAM Management US Holdings Inc. and the platform’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao, to repatriate assets held on behalf of US clients and facilitate client withdrawals.

Since Changpeng Zhao and Binance control the platforms’ client assets and have been able to mix client assets or misappropriate client assets as we have alleged, these prohibitions are essential to protect the assets of the investors, said Gurbir S. Grewal, Director. of the enforcement division of the SEC.

The order falls short of the full asset freeze requested by the SEC. Binance may spend assets and funds in the normal course of business. Although the agreement obliges Binance to provide regulators with control over these expenses and the security of customer assets.

The SEC filed a lawsuit against Binance and its executives on June 5, accusing them of violating securities laws, misleading investors, conducting sham trades, and levied $11.6 billion in fees on unregistered business transactions. Users withdrew nearly $800 million from the platform and its US subsidiary in the day after the SEC lawsuit.

Zhao called the SEC’s request to freeze Binance’s assets “completely unwarranted” in a tweet on Saturday morning, but added that “disagreement over this request has been resolved on mutually agreeable terms.”

Speaking at an event on crypto regulation on Friday, Grewal questioned accusations of “regulation by enforcement” against digital assets. Grewal called crypto a “perfect storm of risk for investors.”

“What we are doing is enforcing existing rules and regulations,” he said. “People really don’t like the rules being applied to their particular projects.”

“We have seen many DeFi products that are neither decentralized nor financial, but rather simply fraudulent,” he added.

