UK Weather Forecast: How Long Will Thunderstorms And Rain Last? Update issued by Met Office

The Met Offices’ latest forecast suggests more intense wet weather ahead, with many parts of the UK hit by heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Saturday was a warm, humid day for most of the country with some sunshine that soon turned into showers and thunderstorms.

And these showers are expected to intensify on Sunday as the Met Office predicts very heavy rainfall with flooding risk in some areas.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for most of England and Wales, with lightning, high winds and hail expected on Sunday.

The Met Office said through London the midlands as well as the lowlands in east England, east Wales and north England were most likely to see disruption.

The current wet weather comes after several days of heat waves with temperatures down to 30 degrees Celsius in much of the country.

High temperatures have strained some water supplies, prompting hose pipe bans for up to 2 million people, with the NHS warning it could be their busiest day.

Yellow alerts from Met Offices state that rain may be missed in some areas, but 30mm may fall within an hour in others, and 60-80mm may fall within 3-6 hours at some points. The warning is in effect from noon to midnight on June 18th.

Motorists have been warned that spray and flash floods will make driving difficult and may cause road closures.

Forecasters also warn that flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with some buildings damaged by flooding, lightning, hail or strong winds.

The Met Office has also warned of potential power outages and disruption of transportation services in the event of flooding or lightning.

The shift is caused by the movement of warmer, wetter air from the Atlantic Ocean, making conditions wetter, explains Met Office spokeswoman Grahame Madge.

He said heat and humidity are key factors in thunderstorms, adding that they can trigger very intense rain and even hail.

Thunderstorm warnings apply essentially to all of England and Wales, with the exception of some areas around the Lake District.

Most of England and Wales and under yellow warning

(Met Office)

Some of the storms are likely to be very intense, with high precipitation rates, Madge adds.

Some regions may miss them all, but what we can do now is indicate that there are risks across both countries.

We will closely monitor the yellow alert and will do so if necessary to expand to the region, he added.

(Met Office)

This week’s humid heatwave has caused some people to experience severe hay fever and exacerbate asthma attacks.

People in the public took to social media to complain that pollen allergy symptoms were worse this year than in previous years. Mr Madge said it was due to the hot and dry weather over the past few weeks.

Pollen season is definitely with us, he said. The fact that we were in a very dry environment means that grasses can release large amounts of pollen into the air column.

About 70% of pollen allergy sufferers are allergic to grass pollen, and symptoms are likely to continue through mid-June to July, the grass season.

The heat and humidity have also boosted the number of people visiting hospitals for lung problems. Over 5 million people in the UK have asthma, making them more vulnerable to weather conditions.

Asthma + Lung UK’s head of health advisory, Emma Rubach, said asthmatics with hay fever could experience much more severe symptoms during thunderstorms.

This is because thunder breaks pollen into smaller particles that are inhaled deep into the lungs, causing wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath.

This is an additional threat when there are higher levels of pollution in the atmosphere, such as when the weather is warm.

