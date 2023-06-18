A few birdies, but a double bogey, on the shortest open hole in the United States





At 81 yards, the par-3 15th hole at the Los Angeles Country Club on Saturday was the shortest hole in US Open history.

Only a golfer can fully grasp the mental torment such a challenge poses, but here’s one way to put it: No one likes a hole where it’s easier to toss the ball onto the green than it is to hit it there. with a golf club.

Add in round three a steeply angled 15th green; three massive and threatening bunkers surrounding the target area; and knotty, knee-high grass all around. And oh, yeah, the approach shot is uphill, and there’s a gusty wind behind the players.

Get on, who wants to go first? And you, Brooks Koepka, five-time major champion?

Didn’t Koepka suggest earlier this week that the LA Country Club might be too easy? He said he was worried about a birdiefest. Perhaps he had in mind a hole of less than 100 meters. (The former US Open shortest hole record was 92 yards, at the 2010 event.)

Koepka was three under for his run on Saturday and firmly in the top 10 when he moved up to 15th. But his tee shot had none of the required touches and flew to the back of the green. His first putt was very short. His next putt was long. The third putt simply missed the hole. Koepka tapped for a double bogey and is now extremely unlikely to win a sixth major at this year’s Open.

Who’s next? Do not be shy.

Next is Tom Kim, the hottest golfer in the first wave of players on Saturday, on the 15th tee. Kim birdied seven while taming 5,637 LACC yards on his first 14 holes. He had just made par at the dreaded 627 yards, par-5 14th hole.

So really, how hard could an 81-yard hole be?

Trying to play with finesse, Kim deftly flipped a tidy little corner. One problem: He was about two yards from the green and rolling back into a gaping bunker. Its blast from the sand bounded at the back of the green, 22 feet from the hole. Two putts and a bogey later, Kim walked away shaking his head as he looked over his shoulder at the 15th green.

After her round, Kim summed up the fiendish, tiny test presented Saturday by the historic 15th hole.

If you’re long, you’re dead, he said. If you’re short, you’re dead. You don’t want to jump left because then you have a 40 foot down hill. An 80-yard bogey isn’t great stat-wise, but, you know, a double bogey is definitely in play there.

Kim finished the day at three under par for the tournament and is still in contention.

Golf mad scientist Bryson DeChambeau looked very determined as he passed the 15th tee. He didn’t even flinch when he was nearly harassed by an errant shot from the 14th fairway by fellow contender Keith Mitchell. DeChambeau threw a corner from 10 feet and made par.

I’m the happiest man in the world that I hit that green, he said. Super happy.

DeChambeau said he chose a 60-degree corner and threw his golf ball high to create more spin and loft.

Very difficult and demanding shooting, he added. Par is an excellent score.

Even if it’s only 81 yards?

I’d rather it be longer tomorrow, said DeChambeau, who finished at three under par.

The 15th hole was not one of the most difficult holes on the golf course on Saturday. But it seems surprising that the scoring average on the hole was 2.92 with 11 birdies, four bogeys and a remarkable double bogey on the field of 65.

Forty-nine of the best golfers in the world pared, and no better, on an 81-yard hole. Again, as is often said, golf is a game of opposites. For example, you have to press the ball to make it go up. So that way, the 15th hole of the third round of the 2023 National Golf Championship may have been perfect.

Shane Lowry, the 2019 British Open champion, perhaps said it best.

It was different, and it’s interesting, he said with a smile. Different is OK. But I had a plan. The plan was equal.

