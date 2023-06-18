UK river pollution monitoring is 50 years old, researchers say.





Garbage floating on the River Ribble near Clitheroe in Lancashire, England

Ashley Cooper/Alamy

UK river monitoring hasn’t been updated since the 1970s and only provides a snapshot of water quality conditions, hampering efforts to clean it up.

The UK’s four countries use similar methods when it comes to river monitoring. For example, in the UK, the Environment Agency (EA) collects water samples once a month to measure levels of contaminants such as phosphates and nitrates. This can lead to reduced oxygenation of the water which suffocates aquatic animals and plants.

Of the UK’s nearly 1,500 rivers, samples are collected from more than 1,000 fixed locations, usually between 9am and 4pm on weekdays, says former EA official Pete Lloyd. This doesn’t give an accurate picture and “can only reflect river conditions for a few minutes,” he says.

Lloyd says most pollutants run off farmland after it rains or end up in rivers where raw sewage is diverted from the sewer system and doesn’t overflow or back up into homes. With current sampling methods that have been in place since the 1970s, if data collection occurs after rain, it is coincidence.

I understand why we monitored the river this way 50 years ago. Random sampling sounds like a good idea, Lloyd says, because we didn’t know what was actually causing the river problems. But now we know the problem. Why don’t we target more monitoring? This system is decades old.

According to Penny Johnes of the University of Bristol in the UK, this inadequate sampling means that our knowledge of British rivers is subject to enormous uncertainty in the absolute. In 2007, she examined 39 years’ worth of daily data on total phosphorus concentrations in rivers, defined as measurements of all forms of pollutants. High total phosphorus can lead to algal blooms that can deplete oxygen levels in water, block sunlight and release harmful toxins.

To mimic EA sampling, Johnes analyzed data collected from different rivers on the same day each month and compared them to the original data set. She found that looking at water quality only once a month was missing important information about when phosphorus concentrations were changing. How we monitor rivers varies greatly over time and space, says Johnes. It is not fit for purpose and has not been used for a long time.

Johnes looked at total phosphorus, but UK regulators don’t regularly monitor it in rivers, even though the government wants to reduce runoff from farms into water bodies by at least 40% by 2038. For example, EA says spokespersons say it’s the type most easily absorbed by plants and algae. But Johnes says undissolved phosphorus runoff from farms accounts for two-thirds of British river pollutants.

The body also doesn’t regularly monitor the river for some chemicals in consumer goods and pharmaceuticals, Johnes says. An EA spokesperson said it was testing more than 1,600 chemicals, but Johnes said thousands of newly synthesized chemicals could still find their way into the river unmonitored.

On behalf of all regulators in the UK, an EA spokesperson said it was forming a working group working with the pharmaceutical industry and research institutions to screen drugs from sewage discharge.

According to Johnes and Lloyd, the solution to river monitoring uncertainty is to introduce more intensive water quality testing and achieve more targets when collecting samples. Samples should be collected after rainfall to see how agriculture is affecting the river, Lloyd says. To find out how sewage affects a river, he says, samples should be collected near areas where sewage overflows after rainfall.

Much of this can be done through electronic sensors that fit into the river banks and automatically record pollutant levels, says Johnes. Some of these are already in place, but more are needed with more rigorous analysis of the data, she says.

Lloyd says the recent uproar over dumping sewage into British rivers, a problem that had been around for years before it became a public issue, is a good example of how inadequate water quality monitoring has let the public down.

This changed when Peter Hammond, a former mathematics professor, filed a freedom of information request claiming that untreated sewage had been dumped into Britain’s Windrush River 240 times in the past three years. He then sent dozens of similar requests to water companies across the country, revealing the scale of the problem. Lloyd says our monitoring system didn’t detect it. If so, we could have done something about it by now.

