How to watch the US Open 2023 on Sunday





The final round of the 2023 US Open begins on Sunday June 18 at the Los Angeles Country Club, where a new US Open champion will be crowned. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 4 of the US Open on TV or online.

US Open Round 4 Preview

The Sunday of the 123rd US Open promises to be memorable. With 18 holes to play, two players are tied at the top of the standings: Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark.

Fowler, who finished Round 3 with a disappointing bogey to shoot 70, is looking to put an exclamation mark on his return to the game’s elite ranks with his first major win. Clark, who shot 69 on Saturday, is also in contention for his first major title and second PGA Tour victory.

Second career stage Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy both looking for a meaningful major By: Josh Berhow

But their two closest pursuers have plenty of experience. Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy will start the final round with a shot back, while world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is three shots behind the leaders.

Round 4 coverage begins online with featured group and hole coverage provided by Peacock, USOpen.com and the USGA app on Sunday morning. Peacock will air exclusive early coverage from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET, and then NBC will then begin its lengthy final-round telecast on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Below you’ll find everything you need to watch the US Open 2023 final round.

How to watch US Open Round 4 on TV

NBC will provide television coverage of the 2023 US Open final round on Sunday with a nine-hour broadcast from 1-10 p.m. ET.

How to stream the US Open Round 4 online

You can stream the US Open 2023 final round through Peacock, starting with exclusive coverage at 12 p.m. ET, as well as featured group and hole coverage, which is also available on USOpen.com. Peacock will also air an exclusive “US Open All Access” program beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Finally, you can stream the NBC TV Sunday show through Peacock and NBCSports.com.

Here’s the full US Open streaming schedule for Sunday:

Coverage of Round 4 Peacock: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. (Peacock) Round 4 NBC Telecast: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app) US Open All Access: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Peacock) Groups Featured and Featured Holes: All Day (Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App)

2023 US Open Round 4 Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

11:23 a.m. – Ryo Ishikawa11:34 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Jacob Solomon11:45 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Maxwell Moldovan (a)11:56 a.m. – Ben Carr (a), David Puig12:07 p.m. – Romain Langasque, Aldrich Potgieter (a)12:18 p.m. – Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin12:29 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Mackenzie Hughes12:40 p.m. – Yuto Katsuragawa, Gordon Sargent (a)12:51 p.m. – Jordan Smith, Sam Bennett1:07 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Sebastin Muoz1:18 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Sahith Theegala1:29 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Austin Eckroat1:40 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Sergio Garcia1:51 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Tommy Fleetwood2:02 p.m. – Jon Rahm , Dylan Wu2:13 pm pm – Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy2:24 pm – Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers2:35 pm – Ryan Fox, Brian Harman2:51 pm – Justin Suh, Eric Cole15:02 pm – Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell15: 1 pm – Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann 3:24 pm – Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton 3:35 pm – Cameron Young, Russell Henley 3:46 pm – Shane Lowry, Tony Finau 3:57 pm – Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick 4:08 pm – Padraig Harrington, Patrick Cantlay 4:19 pm – Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland 4:35 pm – Hideki M atsuyama, Cameron Smith4:46pm – Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim4:57pm – Ryutaro Nagano, Xander Schauffele5:08pm – Dustin Johnson, Harris English5:19pm – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy5:30pm – Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark

Kevin Cunningham Golf.com Editor-in-Chief

As executive producer of GOLF.com, Cunningham edits, writes and publishes articles on GOLF.com and manages the brands’ email newsletters, which reach more than 1.4 million subscribers each month. A two-time intern, he also helps GOLF.com buzz outside of the news and service content provided by our reporters and editors, and works with the tech team in developing new products and innovative ways to deliver engaging experience. site to our audience.

