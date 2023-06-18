UK Weather: Met Office Yellow Warning Blanket Country – Half a month’s worth of rain per day possible in some areas | british news





The UK Meteorological Office says a month’s worth of rain could fall in parts of the UK in the next 24 hours.

An amber weather warning for thunderstorms and rain has been issued across England, Wales and southern Scotland, expiring tonight at midnight.

An additional warning is in effect for the western part of Northern Ireland until 9pm this evening.

And from 12am to 12pm on Monday, a further warning for heavy rain is in effect, threatening much of northern England and Scotland.

Image: A yellow weather alert was issued on Sunday. Photo: Met Office

Up to 80mm of rain is expected in some areas over the next 24 hours, which is more than 15 days.

By comparison, 77mm of rain fell across the UK in June, the equivalent of 12 days.

It rained all over England overnight. A high of 21.5mm fell at Ringley near Manchester and Charlwood in Surrey reported 18.6mm.

“Some areas could see 40 to 60 millimeters of rain and some areas 80 millimeters of rain, which could make travel difficult for the next 24 hours,” said Jonathan Botrie, a weather service forecaster.

Motorists have been warned that spray and flash floods will make driving difficult and may cause road closures.

Rail and bus services may also be delayed in the event of flooding or lightning.

With 14 flood warnings issued across the UK this afternoon, National Flood Officer Sarah Cook warned motorists not to drive through flood waters.

The Met Office also said power outages could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Despite wet weather and more clouds, temperatures will reach the low 20s and the air will feel damp. Grass and nettle pollen are also very strong.

So far, no more weather warnings have been issued for next week.

