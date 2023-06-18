Matt Fitzpatrick slams US Open LA route and ‘very bad’ atmosphere





CN—

Hosting the US Open for the first time in its 128-year history, the ultra-exclusive Los Angeles Country Club became the center of the golfing world this week.

Still, not everyone gave the host rave reviews, including defending Majors champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

Crowd sizes and course difficulty became two hotly debated topics over the first three days of the tournament, with England’s Fitzpatrick having his say.

After firing the tournament’s third hole-in-one on Friday, the world No. 8 said he wished more people saw him, adding he was surprised at what he felt was a lack of numbers and noise behind the ropes.

And after Saturday’s third round, Fitzpatrick, whose hopes of becoming the first player to defend the US Open title since Brooks Koepka looked thin again, spoke about the quality of the course and the atmosphere.

I would almost say that some of the fairways, with their firmness, are probably impossible to hit, he told Sky Sports.

Last month’s PGA Championship winner Koepka said on Friday he wasn’t a big fan of the course and Fitzpatrick said he agreed with what the American said, for example, about blind tee shots.

I’m not a big fan of blind tee shots, and then I think there are just a few places where no matter what you hit, the ball just ends up in the same spot, Koepka said.

Fitzpatrick added: I’ve seen Brooks’ comments and tend to agree with how he feels about this golf course. There are a few times I’ve hit some big records this week and you’re raw by a foot and you’re out of luck.

I don’t think that’s a sign of a great golf course.

Koepka was tied after the third round on Saturday, ending any hopes of securing a second straight major title.

Fitzpatrick enters the final round one stroke ahead of the American.

The North Course shared opinions throughout the week, and not everyone shared the defending champions’ assessment. Irish golfer Padraig Harrington, tied with Fitzpatrick at one under par, praised the excellent course layout.

We were going out there today wondering if there would be a bit of bite, if there would be a bit of a fightback, Harrington told reporters.

These are probably the best greens we have ever played in a major. I tell you, these are just a pure folded surface that is beautiful to put on. If you produce good greens, you will get good scores.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is still in contention at nine under overall, said he really liked the course.

Scheffler said, per ESPN: I think it’s a very interesting place to play golf. I think some configuration items were also a bit interesting. It can be frustrating at times how firm the greens are and how softer the fairways are.

Thursday’s opening round heralded an unprecedented low scoring day, headlined by American duo Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, both shooting an under-62 eight to break the all-time record the times of the majors within 22 minutes of each other.

A first-round scoring average of 71.38 marked the lowest ever in a first round at a US Open, beating the previous low of 72.29 at the 1993 tournament and sparking debate over what what a typical score should be in a tournament known for its difficulty.

As predicted by several players, a resurgence of sunshine from Friday afternoon led to lower score averages. Still, firmer greens and fairways brought fresh critiques of Fitzpatrick’s course and atmosphere on Saturday.

Regarding crowd sizes in Los Angeles, the United States Golf Association (USGA), the sport’s governing body in the United States, has limited ticket sales for the tournament, citing capacity limitations on the course when tickets became available for purchase in November. 2022.

Very poor It’s disappointing on the USGA side, Fitzpatrick said of the atmosphere, according to Barstool Sports reporter Dan Rapaport.

The USGA declined to respond to Fitzpatrick’s comments when contacted by CNN.

Still, not all competitors were as scathing as the defending champion. While Los Angeles-born Collin Morikawa praised the tournament’s incredible energy, South Korean golfer Tom Kim used the same adjective to describe the venue.

Man, I would have loved to see this place packed, Kim told reporters on Saturday.

I think once you get into some holes it gets very crowded. I think it’s pretty cool, it’s LA and it’s the US Open, I can’t beat it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/18/golf/matt-fitzpatrick-us-open-course-criticism-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos