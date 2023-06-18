‘Terrible’: UK minister is sorry for COVID lockdown party video





LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) – Britain’s Chief Minister Michael Gove on Sunday called a video showing a party at the headquarters of the ruling Conservative Party during the 2020 lockdown “terrible,” as COVID-19 rule-breaking rallies blocked the government. “he explained.

The video was published in The Mirror newspaper days after a parliamentary committee ruled that former prime minister Boris Johnson had willfully misled lawmakers about a rule-breaking lockdown party in his office.

The 45-second clip shows partygoers in London in December 2020 when the British public banned indoor socializing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In the video, people can be seen dancing and drinking. The two, who had previously attended a gathering that came under police scrutiny when stills surfaced, were honored on Johnson’s resignation list earlier this month.

“It’s terrible,” Housing Secretary Gove told Sky News. “I feel completely wrong. I really want to apologize to everyone.”

Rule-breaking issues during the COVID lockdown helped bring down Johnson, who left office last year, and still hangs over the Conservatives and incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Johnson stepped down from his seat on June 9, rekindling divisions within the party and reigniting public outrage, days before the Privy Council, the parliament’s main disciplinary body, handed down a harsh verdict on him.

Opinion polls show the Conservative Party, which has been in power since 2010, is about 20 percentage points behind the opposition Labor Party. The next election must be held by the end of 2024.

Vote for Johnson

Lawmakers are set to vote on Monday whether to approve the Privileges Committee’s report. Although the now largely iconic Johnson resigned from the parliamentary seat, his supporters said those who supported the findings could face backlash from Conservative MPs and even be barred from the parliamentary candidacy.

Gove said he would abstain, saying parts of the report were “brilliant”, but disagreed with the conclusion that Johnson would have to be suspended from Congress for 90 days if he remained an MP. He said he didn’t know what Sunak himself would do.

The on-going Johnson saga and COVID “partygate” headlines point to homeowners trying to focus on stimulating Britain’s sluggish economy, which is facing massive increases in mortgage payments as the Bank of England stubbornly raises interest rates to contain high inflation. It will do little to help Sunak’s attempts.

Asked if the government would intervene to help borrowers, he said he had no plans to intervene immediately but was continuing to review the matter.

“The worst thing to do is spend money to provide short-term relief, which means our overall finances are in a weaker position, interest rates are higher for longer and inflation is higher for longer.” Gob said.

report by Michael Holden; Edited by Mark Heinrich and Sharon Singleton

