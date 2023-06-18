How to watch the US Open live stream for free from anywhere: final round





Attention golf fans, it’s the last round today, and we can show you how to watch the US Open live stream from anywhere. There are even handy free options through free trials of Australian streaming services, which you can access from anywhere with a VPN. If you’re in the US, you’ll find last day action on Peacock, which is super affordable at just $4.99. NBC will also participate in the afternoon rounds, but Peacock has the morning rounds exclusively in the United States.

As well as the US, we’ll show you where to watch the US Open in the UK, Canada, Australia or anywhere else. We’ll show you how to use a VPN further down the page if you fancy using the free options mentioned below. But first, here’s a quick rundown of all your US Open live stream options.

US Open live stream quick links: How to watch US Open live streams in the United States

Now that we’re into the final day, you’ll find that the morning rounds air exclusively on Peacock. Additional options are available for the afternoon rounds, as they will air on both Peacock and NBC. New to Peacock? It only costs $4.99 per month for ad-supported access to all of its content and live streams.

Peacock is a new streaming service featuring NBCUniversal TV shows, movies, original series, live sports, and news programming.

You don’t want a peacock? If you don’t have cable and want to watch the afternoon rounds of the US Open on the final day, you’ll need to sign up for a live streaming service like Sling Blue because it has NBC. New subscribers can currently get their first month for $20 (50% off).

How to watch US Open live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is broadcasting the US Open in the UK. You can watch the US Open on Sky’s NOW TV streaming service if you don’t have cable. You’ll find a dedicated sports package that includes Sky Sports Golf for 34.99 per month. Without contractual commitment, you can cancel once a champion is crowned.

How to watch US Open live streams in Canada

Want to watch the US Open in Canada? The Sports Channel, or TSN, will be your best friend throughout the tournament. Most local cable plans include the channel, and you can log into the TSN app or TSN.ca using your provider’s credentials.

Additionally, TSN is airing “featured bands” during all four days of the US Open on the network’s streaming service, TSN+, which is freely accessible as a limited-time preview. You’ll miss some of the less exciting matches on this route, but there should be plenty of highlights to fill in the gaps.

How to watch US Open live streams in Australia for free

Taking advantage of various free trials in Australia means you can watch the US Open for free. And if you’re not in Australia right now, just use a VPN to connect from anywhere. Remember to cancel before your trial ends if you don’t want to start paying to continue using the service. Take a look below for more details.

Fox Sports will broadcast the US Open in Australia. The channel is included in most Foxtel packages and you can watch it on the go by logging into the Foxtel Go app using your cable connection. Or, you can sign up for the Foxtel Now streaming-only free trial if you are not already a subscriber. After the 10-day trial ends, Foxtel offers its All Packs package, which includes the Sports pack, for AUS$49 per month for your first 12 months (normally AUS$104).

If you’re looking for a cheaper option for your long-term sports needs, you’ll also want to consider Kayo Sports. It carries Fox Sports and supports streaming on up to two devices simultaneously for AUS$27.50 per month. There is no commitment and you can try the service for free for seven days. If you are not in Australia, you must use a VPN to access these options.

How to watch US Open live streams for free from anywhere

Do you live in a country that does not broadcast the US Open? There is no universally free streaming option for viewers around the world, but you can use a VPN to access the limited Canadian broadcast on TSN+ for free or perhaps the free trial options of Australian services Kayo Sports or Foxtel Now.

If that doesn’t work for you, you can also go this route to sign up for inexpensive streaming services like Peacock and Sling TV in the US or NOW TV in the UK. These are usually locked down for residents of these countries, but anyone can access them using a VPN.

We recommend ExpressVPN if you need guidance. It’s our top pick of the best VPNs thanks to its ease of setup, thousands of global servers, and reliable privacy policy, all for a reasonable monthly cost.

A VPN, short for virtual private network, routes your device’s internet traffic through any global server of your choice. As a result, your device will appear to be connecting from that country, effectively removing geofencing barriers that would otherwise prevent you from accessing those streaming services.

With its consistent performance, reliable security, and extensive overall streaming features, ExpressVPN is the best VPN around, excelling in every spec and offering plenty of advanced features that make it exceptional. Even better, you can save up to 49% and get three extra months free today.

How to watch the US Open online with a VPNSign up for a VPN if you don’t have one. Install it on the device you use to watch the US Open. Turn it on and set it to the country required for the options below. Go to: Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports (Australia) / TSN+ (Canada)* / Peacock (USA) *TSN+ requires email registration mail. Watch the US Open live stream. CET / 2am AESTUS Open 2023

All times below are in US ET.

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in some countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content may violate the terms of service for some services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

