Over the next 24 hours, parts of the UK could see more than half a month of rain, with thunder, lightning and possible flooding, forecasters said.

Most of the country is covered by the Korea Meteorological Administration’s Yellow Weather Warning for rain or thunderstorms, effective from Sunday afternoon.

In the capital, the National Weather Service has warned that heavy rain will hit London from around 5pm on Sunday.

Temperatures will stay around 20C all day and showers will be heavy but short 2 hours long.

After that, Londoners will experience cloudy weather that will continue into Monday afternoon, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Showers of 21.5mm in Ringley, near Manchester, and 18.6mm in Charlwood, Surrey, occur after hitting parts of England overnight.

Met Office weather forecaster Jonathan Vautrey told the PA News Agency:

This could cause flash flood spray on the roads and create difficult driving conditions for the next 24 hours.

The average number of rainy days across the UK in June is 77 mm, which is 12 days.

A yellow thunderstorm warning covers England and Wales from approximately noon to midnight, with a warning in effect for Northern Ireland until 9pm.

Warns of possible heavy rain, frequent lightning, high winds and hail that can cause flooding, travel problems and power outages.

A yellow storm warning is in effect for Northern England and Scotland from 7pm Sunday to noon Monday.

Mr Vautrey said: During the night there were showers and heavy rain in some areas, particularly in the North West and South East of England.

There were two thunderstorms and areas of rain that swept across western Scotland amid heavy rains in Northern Ireland.

If you were in that pocket you would have seen a nasty explosion.

He added: Heavy rain is expected over the next 24 hours, which could exacerbate the flooding problem, but it has been very dry recently.

The Environment Agency issued 14 flood warnings across the Midlands and northern England on Sunday morning, meaning flooding is possible.

Despite more cloudiness, there are generally moderate to high UV levels across the UK, and grass and nettle pollen are also very strong, the Met Office said.

Despite the UK being in a low pressure zone, the air will feel damp with temperatures in the low 20s.

