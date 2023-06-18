Junior Doctors Strike: All confirmed UK strike dates for June and July 2023





Get free morning headline emails on news from reporters around the worldSign up for free morning headline emails

UK teachers, represented by the National Education Union, have announced new strike action, with a strike scheduled for July.

It comes after NHS junior doctors went on strike for 72 hours from Wednesday to Saturday morning as part of an ongoing dispute over wages and working conditions.

The NEU’s co-secretaries, Dr. Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, criticized Education Secretary Gillian Keegan for refusing to re-enter the deal, but said it was in her hands to prevent the strike from going ahead.

They said: The National Education Guild, along with its sister unions, have asked the Secretary of Education to move around the negotiating table to resolve this dispute for full support for teacher salaries. Again and again our cries fell upon stony ground.

Meanwhile, a massive strike by railway drivers has already created complications for the public in recent weeks, making life difficult for half a day and people attending certain events such as the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, the FA Cup Final in London and the Epsom Derby. gave me difficulties. As their own long-running pay dispute continues.

The most recent actions taken by the RMT and Aslef on May 31 and June 2-3 come after months of negotiations with the government have failed to produce a solution and are unlikely to prove the end of the matter.

It was just the latest example of a strike to hit Britain after a long winter that saw thousands of workers spring into action.

Public sector workers, from teachers and nurses to civil servants, postal workers and driving instructors, have demanded pay rises in response to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Some of the dispute was averted, but Heathrow security staff belonging to the Unite union recently postponed a series of strikes to allow members to vote on a new wage proposal. More unions are still planning new protests, for example.

Below is a list of all strikes announced so far for June and July 2023, with more likely after that.

All strike dates in June and July

Wednesday 14th June

British junior doctors go on 72-hour strike.

Thursday 15th June

Junior doctors’ strike continues.

Friday 16th June

Junior doctors’ strike continues.

Saturday 17th June

Junior doctors strike ends at 7:00 am.

Wednesday 5th July

UK teachers launch two days of strike action.

Friday 7th July

The UK teachers strike is over.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/junior-doctor-strike-dates-june-2023-b2359756.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos