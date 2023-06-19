Why so quiet? Scenes from a lackluster US Open in Los Angeles – NBC Los Angeles





This US Open should not be confused with Golf, but stronger on many levels.

Especially the noisy part.

A general view of fans standing on a hospitality pavilion overlooking the tenth green during the second round of the 123rd US Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Bringing the second-longest-running golf championship to the Los Angeles Country Club so exclusively that some Angelenos don’t know it exists will always come at a cost. It’s a small footprint in the rotation of US Open courses, which means a small crowd compared to Oakmont or Pinehurst No. 2.

The North course is beautiful, even if it doesn’t look like a traditional US Open. With blazing sunshine in store for the weekend, players will likely get what they’ve been waiting for since their firm, fast, and demanding arrival.

It lacks the noise.

Phil Mickelson of the United States waves to fans as he walks off the 11th green during the first round of the 123rd US Open Championship at Los Angeles Country Club on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick found out when he made his first hole-in-one as a pro Friday at the par-3 15th hole.

I wish it was stronger, said Fitzpatrick. I wish it were a few more people. But, yeah, I’m surprised there weren’t as many people as I thought this week.

Co-leader Ricky Fowler tees off on the 7th hole during the first round of the US Open which kicks off at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

It could be like going to a game at Dodgers Stadium, which has a reputation for not showing up until the third inning. The weekend might be a better gauge.

Again, the USGA only awarded 22,000 tickets, with the majority of those going to businesses and club members. The public sales estimate was around 4,000 of this reserve.

A general view of the 18th hole with fans during the second round of the 123rd US Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It’s the tradeoff of being small, with few regrets from the USGA if it means a quality course, like The Country Club last year in Brookline, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston.

We think of the US Open over a period of five years, said Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA. If you only thought of the US Open each year as the amount of your income, what is the biggest bank we probably wouldn’t go to in smaller footprints. Everyone we control how many people get along because the experience would be quite difficult.

Storm clouds form in the distance as fans watch golfers tee off from the stands over the 15th tee during the second round of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club on June 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Whan said the USGA had determined that 22,000 would be the right fit in hindsight, he said it could have gone up to 25,000. That could be the case when the US Open returns to the LACC in 2039.

But it’s not a 35,000 opportunity, he said.

Golf fans watch golfers tee off the par-3 15th hole during the second round of the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The numbers, however, aren’t really the issue for this US Open. That’s not what caused the volume to drop, and it’s especially noticeable at the end. The US Open champion will be crowned on Sunday afternoon, and the question is how many people will be able to say years later, I was there.

It’s tight behind and around the 18th. The small grandstand directly behind the 18th green is reserved for special ticket holders. There is a small bridge above for those who are even more special.

Fans walk across the eighth fairway during the second round of the 123rd US Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

And there is no room on either side. To the right of the 18th green is the ninth green, they are 22 yards apart, with the 10th tee in the middle. To the left is the green, part of which serves as the first tee and part of the fairway.

What the audience gets is a small stand with 189 sets to the left of the ninth green. It’s part of a complex that has 972 seats in a grandstand to the right of the 18th green, further back than most courses.

Fans line the course on the 14th fairway as the gloom of June shrouds the Los Angeles skyline during the first round of the US Open which kicks off at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Since 1, 9 and 18 all meet in front of the clubhouse with little space between the holes, combined with the slope and the barranca, it was very difficult to accommodate a grandstand, the USGA said in a statement, anticipating such observations.

The USGA is considering a plan to allow spectators to line up on the 18th fairway well back from the green, think of a British Open or the Tour Championship when Tiger Woods won in 2018. This can only happen if officials are assured that there will be no playoffs.

Fans watch the golfer play the 6th hole during the first round of the 123rd US Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

It’s not just the area behind and around 18th. The barranca that crosses LACC and some of the bridges that cross it create pinch points that keep the gallery a few hundred yards from the green.

The course from the eighth green to the ninth tee boxes runs beside the 16th green and past the 17th tee box. The crowd must go around.

Leader Ricky Fowler tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

There is this other fact of the massive reception structure on the right side of the first fairway, with two smaller marquees. With more tickets sold to corporations than to the public, it is convenient to stay in the boxes for much of the day to watch television, much like some corporate boxes at football and baseball games.

Big crowds don’t always lead to a big noise. Chambers Bay in 2015 and Erin Hills in 2017 were on huge grounds, but fans were so far apart on parts of the course that it was hard for fans to feel part of the action.

It all leads to a quiet US Open compared to the others, the trade-off for being in a gem like LACC on the edge of Beverly Hills.

But at least the noise will come from cheering, not from a speaker system playing music.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/sports/photos-us-open-la-country-club/3172475/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos